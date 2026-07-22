Interesting and Humour - page 511

New comment
 
sumkin75:
http://lenatab.com/gif310

I'm saving the whole thing.

but it's no longer allowed to be posted here.

is no longer allowed, unfortunately.

 

A friend of mine told me.

They were building a heavily glazed building. The glass was ordered from Germany, as usual in the Russian habit of screwing up the dimensions. Germans made super windows according to Russian dimensions and sent them to Russia together with a glass technologist, which is where our national idea came in. The glass should either be sent back or we need a super-duper glass cutter. A couple of hours later, their technologist enters the workshop and sees a table like this. The other one holds the board together with the one who sits on it. The third pulls the second one by the legs and the super glass is cut. They say after that the German went back to his homeland and started drinking too.

 
Mischek:
http://w-o-s.ru/visual/ochki/index.html

I wish there were more sites like this.

Can you dig up anything else like this?

 
ivandurak:

A friend of mine told me.

They were building a heavily glazed building. The glass was ordered from Germany, as usual in the Russian habit of screwing up the dimensions. Germans made super windows according to Russian dimensions and sent them to Russia together with a glass technologist, which is where our national idea came in. The glass should either be sent back or we need a super-duper glass cutter. A couple of hours later, their technologist enters the workshop and sees a table like this. The other one holds the board together with the one who sits on it. The third pulls the second one by the legs and the super glass is cut. They say after that the German went back to his homeland and started drinking too.

I heard (maybe untrue), put our tourist in Finland in jail for a year for some kind of hooliganism there drunk. It was in the early 90s. And it turns out they pay the convicts. $30 a day. When he got off on a call, he got a tidy sum in his hands. In Russia, he wouldn't have saved that much in a year. In general, people started going to the Finns to earn money. At first they could not understand the reason for the growth of crime rate. Now they don't. They just deport them. D
 
MetaDriver:

I wish there were more sites like that.

Can you dig up anything else like this?

I haven't seen it yet.
 

// paid gents

 
Mischek:
I haven't seen you around.

Neither have I. But you pull things out of your sleeves that I can't believe... I never thought there'd be anything like that around.

// and by the way, thank you for that! agramen! it's good to have you.

 
Always.)
 
Mischek: Could you hold my knife for a moment?
Run away from me as fast as you can?
The translation is clearly inadequate.
 
FAQ: this should be put in the annals...
Do you need annals on a five or not? Or are quadruple ones enough?
1...504505506507508509510511512513514515516517518...4979
New comment