Interesting and Humour - page 1592
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It's not about the legality/illegality of influencing prices, it's about insider trading. anyone can influence prices (if they have the money), but insider trading is a crime.
Plants, by natural selection, have accumulated juices that cause burning in the mouth, tears from the eyes, pungent smells, anything to make animals realise that they should not be eaten, and then man comes along, calls them condiments and spices and actively eats them in defiance of thousands of years of work by nature.
It is strange that such platitudes are written on a bash.
Now, birds don't mind all that spiciness (http://про-птиц.рф/info/pticy-ne-chuvstvuyut-perec , as the link doesn't insert):
But pepper is also very useful to humans. It doesn't have to be extremely hot, just a jalapeño (it's very tasty, by the way). It improves sleep and is good for preventing some diseases.
17 differences between Europe and Asia in illustrations by artist Yang Liu
Interestingly, there's a mock continuation of the theme in the comments (the resolution is so bad, but the caption is guessable):
17 differences between Europe and Asia in illustrations by artist Yang Liu
Interestingly, there is a jokey continuation of the theme in the comments (the resolution is so bad, but the inscriptions are guessing):
Hi ... Lyosha
yes indicative, east and west are two completely different worlds and it is strongly felt in these drawings or more precisely in the feeling of a person who has lived in the east and in the west
the west is colder - they don't give a shit about the problem - they walk on eggshells - they live in a shell - they're more self-absorbed -
the boss here is only half a head taller...
death is a tragedy
punctuality - 1 minute late and you're just a fucking enemy
The Germans, for example, walk in formation - you can especially see how they behave at the buffet, just in line behind each other.
To do or not to do it, they're in a pattern.
but the cafe restaurant is quiet and cosy - I like that style.
the west - you're the centre of the world - it's selfish - and an inadequate sense of the world
the weather's bad, the mood's bad, just life's in decline.
the east is closer to the world to the man, it's warmer, there's more of a problem to get around - it's more open to each other
the boss is a god
death is a normal, ordinary occurrence.
if you're an hour late - life goes on - no one will hang you by your genitals if you're just a little late.
at the buffet, I go straight to the place I want to go, I don't have to wait in line (the oriental approach), and the drawing is just a confirmation.
the cafe restaurant is noisy - I like the western style here.
the east, you realize you're a little part of the world - in fact, you are.
it's raining, it's a beautiful state of the world too
the philosophy is different.
¶ a lot of different things ¶
♪ two worlds totally different ♪
Good morning
Hi... Lyosha.
yes it is significant, the east and the west are two completely different worlds and it is strongly felt by these drawings, or rather by this feeling of a man who has lived in the east and in the west
The west is colder - they don't give a shit about the problem - they live in a shell - they're more self-absorbed -
the boss here is only half a head taller.
death is a tragedy
punctuality - 1 minute late and you're just a fucking enemy
The Germans, for example, walk in formation - especially at the buffet, in line behind each other.
To do or not to do it, they're in a pattern.
but the cafe restaurant is quiet and cosy - I like that style.
the west - you're the centre of the world - it's selfish - and an inadequate sense of the world
the weather's bad, the mood's bad, just life's in decline.
the east is closer to the world to the man, it's warmer, there's more of a problem to get around - it's more open to each other
the boss is a god
death is a normal, ordinary occurrence.
if you're an hour late - life goes on - no one will hang you by your genitals if you're just a little late.
at the buffet, I go straight to the place I want to go, I don't have to wait in line (the oriental approach), and the drawing is just a confirmation.
the cafe restaurant is noisy - I like the western style here.
the east, you realize you're a little part of the world - in fact, you are.
it's raining, it's a beautiful state of the world too
the philosophy is different.
¶ a lot of different things ¶
♪ the two worlds are totally different ♪
You're thinking in patterns because you're not judging from your own experience - I don't know about the Chinese, but I've worked with the Japanese.
Try working with the Japanese, especially in their company and preferably in a corporation (they have little medium-sized business) - the Germans are quietly and nervously smoking on the sidelines
Try telling them about being late because of traffic jams or taking a sick day because you don't feel well or about taking a three-week holiday.