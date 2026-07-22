Interesting and Humour - page 2855

New comment
 

The blogs in the header are now "Blogs" instead of "News" again:

Blogs again "Blogs"

 
Karputov Vladimir:

The blogs in the header are now "Blogs" instead of "News" again:

I think the correct name for this service is still "News", not "Blogs". Strange why it was renamed "Blogs" again.
 

There was a little show on RBC channel today about trolling - that it's like a very in-demand and highly paid profession, that professionals are paid a few thousand quid a month by their competitors to be able to talk up a topic ("shut up" the yusers), defame a topic/team/firm, etc. The greatest art is getting a troll to work for a rival firm to undermine it from within (the rivals pay even more). Sometimes, trolls are employed by the firm itself to promote its resources - in that case, the trolls organize mini-scandals between themselves, promoting different topics and the Internet resource itself.

Below - I just found an article on what to do with it.

------
Trolling (taken from here ) - quotes:

"The most important thing is to realise that it is the troll in front of you. This is understood from his vocabulary - a troll always comes with a sense of superiority and a 'teacher' attitude. As one put it, "I come to put the little shit in their place". His statements are always categorical, polar judgements are used, there are no undertones - only black and white. This allows him to appeal to the emotions and basic concepts of an undemanding public. Once it is clear that this is a troll, from that point on you need to be able to switch off your emotions. You give in to emotion, you lose in advance."

Troll hunting

  • "The easiest and most well-known way is to ignore it."
  • "When someone gets involved in a brawl with a troll, they forget that this dialogue will be read by other participants and focus specifically on the troll. It's useless to change the troll's mind. But the same techniques that they use work well."
  • "Trolls try to put the author in the position of making excuses. You must not do that under no circumstances! There is no need to explain anything to them. It is useless, those who are not fools understand everything themselves, there is no need to spell it out, and fools are not worth being disposed of. There is no need to shout "it's all lies!" and try to make an argument. Any attempt to whitewash yourself is immediately qualified as an excuse."
  • "When I 'go out hunting', I set a goal straight away - I must have the last word. Not because of the ban (banned means surrendered), but precisely as a result of the troll's shameful escape. I have been banned by some people in this way, trying to get the last word in - it looked very funny, because almost all the dialogue was happening in my own posts. I was making a retort to my own, like, 'another hero ran away, losing his pants, and drew another man on the bumper...'.
Как не лопнуть от злости, общаясь с троллями. Почти триллер
Как не лопнуть от злости, общаясь с троллями. Почти триллер
  • 2015.12.16
  • v_top100
  • v-top100.livejournal.com
Тролли – уникальное явление в сетевом социуме. В Живом Журнале они также стали его неотъемлемой частью. Тот, кто не сталкивался с троллями, не может считаться настоящим блогером. Это шутка, конечно, но отчасти утверждение имеет право на жизнь. Каждый блогер должен уметь себя вести с троллями – главным образом для того, чтоб сохранить свою...
 

Duck, any blogger is already a troll. And Sofochka is a masterpiece! Just one of her phrases alone:

Мне как-то сказали такую фразу: "Мы же все хотим нравиться!" Я бы добавила - мы все хотим нравиться всем. Даже тем, кому мы сами не нравимся.  

So, in some cases, trolls are a boon to keep the roof from going off.

 
Why did this topic strike me - because of the amount of fees - thousands of dollars a month, and because it is (as they said on RBK) the most in-demand profession on the Internet now ... and I'm here doing tech analysis on the English side... and people are making real money with linguistic diplomas of primary school teachers...
I guess I'm behind the times after all...
 
Sergey Golubev:
Why did this topic strike me - because of the amount of fees - thousands of dollars a month, and because it is (as they said on RBK) the most in-demand profession on the Internet now ... and I'm here doing tech analysis on the English side... and people are making real money with linguistic diplomas of primary school teachers...
I guess I'm a little out of touch after all...
There was talk about it two or three years ago, some even showed ads for jobs. But I don't know how real it is and where they really employ them, or I'd go:)
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
... some even showed ads for jobs....
That's when Mishek disappeared...
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
There was some talk about it two or three years ago, some even showed job advertisements. But I don't know how realistic it is or where they are actually hired, or I would go:)
I mean trolls "for commerce" (not politics). I remember an interview with a guy from Krasnodar on TV once, he said he was paid by one company 1 million rubles if he made those 'assholes' everyone was laughing at on their competitors' websites/forums. He did and got a lemon. Linguistic education ...
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Duck, any blogger is already a troll. And Sofochka is a masterpiece! Just one of her phrases alone:

So, in some cases, trolls are a boon to keep the roof from going off.

Actually I agree - people who make high profile posts are always in demand. Except it's not trolling (that is - it's trolling with a + sign)
 
Sergey Golubev:
I mean trolls 'for commerce' (not politics). I remember an interview with a man from Krasnodar on TV once, and he said that he had been paid 1 million roubles by a firm if he would make those 'assholes' on their competitors' website/forum that everyone was laughing at. He did and got a lemon. Linguistic background ....
It was probably such a publicity stunt. There are advertising agencies, for a lot less money you can buy a lot more value.
1...284828492850285128522853285428552856285728582859286028612862...4979
New comment