Interesting and Humour - page 2855
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The blogs in the header are now "Blogs" instead of "News" again:
The blogs in the header are now "Blogs" instead of "News" again:
There was a little show on RBC channel today about trolling - that it's like a very in-demand and highly paid profession, that professionals are paid a few thousand quid a month by their competitors to be able to talk up a topic ("shut up" the yusers), defame a topic/team/firm, etc. The greatest art is getting a troll to work for a rival firm to undermine it from within (the rivals pay even more). Sometimes, trolls are employed by the firm itself to promote its resources - in that case, the trolls organize mini-scandals between themselves, promoting different topics and the Internet resource itself.
Below - I just found an article on what to do with it.
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Trolling (taken from here ) - quotes:
"The most important thing is to realise that it is the troll in front of you. This is understood from his vocabulary - a troll always comes with a sense of superiority and a 'teacher' attitude. As one put it, "I come to put the little shit in their place". His statements are always categorical, polar judgements are used, there are no undertones - only black and white. This allows him to appeal to the emotions and basic concepts of an undemanding public. Once it is clear that this is a troll, from that point on you need to be able to switch off your emotions. You give in to emotion, you lose in advance."
Troll hunting
Duck, any blogger is already a troll. And Sofochka is a masterpiece! Just one of her phrases alone:
Мне как-то сказали такую фразу: "Мы же все хотим нравиться!" Я бы добавила - мы все хотим нравиться всем. Даже тем, кому мы сами не нравимся.
So, in some cases, trolls are a boon to keep the roof from going off.
I guess I'm behind the times after all...
Why did this topic strike me - because of the amount of fees - thousands of dollars a month, and because it is (as they said on RBK) the most in-demand profession on the Internet now ... and I'm here doing tech analysis on the English side... and people are making real money with linguistic diplomas of primary school teachers...
I guess I'm a little out of touch after all...
... some even showed ads for jobs....
There was some talk about it two or three years ago, some even showed job advertisements. But I don't know how realistic it is or where they are actually hired, or I would go:)
Duck, any blogger is already a troll. And Sofochka is a masterpiece! Just one of her phrases alone:
So, in some cases, trolls are a boon to keep the roof from going off.
I mean trolls 'for commerce' (not politics). I remember an interview with a man from Krasnodar on TV once, and he said that he had been paid 1 million roubles by a firm if he would make those 'assholes' on their competitors' website/forum that everyone was laughing at. He did and got a lemon. Linguistic background ....