Interesting and Humour - page 4755
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We're in the Matrix, folks, for sure!
I suspect that all the women are Matrix's female infiltrators, they really don't like showing up in the same place wearing the same clothes, everyone knows that!
.
The button relocation department does not sit idly by, it would be better if they just sat idly by
The button relocation department does not sit idly by, it would be better if they just sat idly by
Yes, "quietly" someone has made it very NOT convenient.
Yes, "quietly" someone has made it very NOT convenient.
We're in the Matrix, folks, for sure!
I suspect that all women are Matrix infiltrators, they really don't like showing up in the same place wearing the same clothes, everyone knows that!
cool! )
Miyamoto Musashi: "Immature strategy is the cause of sadness"
Friday evening.
I'm going to take a break and go to the ball!
Friday evening.
I'm gonna take a little break and go to the ball!
I know.
The creepy thing came out of nowhere. It's nice and fun to live in a basement.
-
But... There's one big no-no.
It's better to live in a family than not in a basement.
The button relocation department doesn't sit idly by, it would be better if they just sat idly by and idly
finally!
it was long overdue to do so