Interesting and Humour - page 4755

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We're in the Matrix, folks, for sure!


I suspect that all the women are Matrix's female infiltrators, they really don't like showing up in the same place wearing the same clothes, everyone knows that!

 
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The button relocation department does not sit idly by, it would be better if they just sat idly by

 
Aleksey Semenov:

The button relocation department does not sit idly by, it would be better if they just sat idly by

Yes, "quietly" someone has made it very NOT convenient.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Yes, "quietly" someone has made it very NOT convenient.

Yes, it's unfortunate...
 
Andrey Dik:

We're in the Matrix, folks, for sure!


I suspect that all women are Matrix infiltrators, they really don't like showing up in the same place wearing the same clothes, everyone knows that!

cool! )

[Deleted]  

Miyamoto Musashi: "Immature strategy is the cause of sadness"


(no pun intended)
 

Friday evening.

I'm going to take a break and go to the ball!


 
Denis Sartakov:

Friday evening.

I'm gonna take a little break and go to the ball!


I know.

The creepy thing came out of nowhere. It's nice and fun to live in a basement.

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But... There's one big no-no.

It's better to live in a family than not in a basement.

 
Aleksey Semenov:

The button relocation department doesn't sit idly by, it would be better if they just sat idly by and idly

finally!

it was long overdue to do so

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