Interesting and Humour - page 4117
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- Grandpa, what are you reading?
- Grandson, I'm reading a history magazine.
- It's a pornographic magazine!
- For you it's pornographic, but for me it's historical.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2017.11.03 08:05
Was browsing the market, and found this indicator without indicator =)
the beloved word "syndicatorless" has reached the limit of perfection in the combination of "syndicatorless indicator".
if such a thing is in the marketplace and has gone through the marketplace moderators, then has also been translated by the translator and paid for by the MC, then there have also been purchases -- then, as Ellochka the Ogre used to say "your back is all white"
This is roughly what it looks like: A profitable automatic non-trading EA. Sort of like an EA, but without an EA
This little three-dimensional cartoon is the first of its kind. You'd think it had been created long and hard by man. But no. It's completely computer generated.
This little three-dimensional cartoon is the first of its kind. You'd think it had been created long and hard by man. But no. It's completely computer generated.
Procedural graphics... Games, full-fledged shooters, strategies, built on the principle of procedural graphics, weigh a few kilobytes each.
The first programmer, the discoverer and creator of the procedural world was God (the Almighty, God, etc.). He defined some constants and rules which determine the variety of fanciful forms of all living and non-living things that we can see around (who can see and realize this is also part of a certain procedure, made for someone who would appreciate the scale and splendor of what the Creator created).
Procedural graphics... Games, full-fledged shooters, strategies, built on the principle of procedural graphics, weigh a few kilobytes each.
The first programmer, the discoverer and creator of the procedural world was God (the Almighty, God, etc.). He set a few constants and rules which define all the diversity of bizarre forms of all living and non-living things that we can see around (who can see and understand it is also part of a certain procedure, made for someone who can appreciate the full scale and splendor of the Creator's creation).
masterpiece!