Interesting and Humour - page 1292
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Goodnight
===========
Stirlitz lit some dry wood. The fireplace hummed - it was a strange kind of fireplace: at first it would start humming, and only when it was properly warmed up would it quiet down.
- Well?" Stirlitz asked, sitting down in a chair, closer to the fire, "What have you got, my friend?
- Me? I have nothing. But what are you going to do?
- In principle?
- And on principle...
- Basically, I was expecting to take a bath and go to bed. I'm cold and dead tired.
- I came to you as a friend, Stirlitz.
- Come on, - Stirlitz grimaced. - Why are you fogging up like a boy? Would you like a drink?
- Yes, I do.
Stirlitz brought brandy and poured it for him and Holtoff. They drank in silence.
- A good cognac.
- More?" asked Stirlitz.
- 'With pleasure.
Homa being washed
Dobrapost
- We pour a bathtub full of water, put a teaspoon and a large mug next to it, and offer to empty the tub of water.
The correspondent smiles and says:
- 'Well any normal person would take the mug.
- No," says the headmaster, "a normal person would take out the cork.