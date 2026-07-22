Interesting and Humour - page 1292

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Now you can print strikers too

3D metal printing has become a reality!


 
 
Evolution)))))))))))))
 
 
 

Goodnight

===========

Stirlitz lit some dry wood. The fireplace hummed - it was a strange kind of fireplace: at first it would start humming, and only when it was properly warmed up would it quiet down.

- Well?" Stirlitz asked, sitting down in a chair, closer to the fire, "What have you got, my friend?

- Me? I have nothing. But what are you going to do?

- In principle?

- And on principle...

- Basically, I was expecting to take a bath and go to bed. I'm cold and dead tired.

- I came to you as a friend, Stirlitz.

- Come on, - Stirlitz grimaced. - Why are you fogging up like a boy? Would you like a drink?

- Yes, I do.

Stirlitz brought brandy and poured it for him and Holtoff. They drank in silence.

- A good cognac.

- More?" asked Stirlitz.

- 'With pleasure.

 
newdigital:

Homa being washed


Homa looks more like a little rat)))))
 

Dobrapost

 
[Deleted]  
A correspondent asks the director of the asylum what test is the criterion for discharge.
- We pour a bathtub full of water, put a teaspoon and a large mug next to it, and offer to empty the tub of water.
The correspondent smiles and says:
- 'Well any normal person would take the mug.
- No," says the headmaster, "a normal person would take out the cork.
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