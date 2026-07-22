Interesting and Humour - page 4440
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Use Russian.
Use Russian.
He's going to poison the coach. Clearly stated.
I am new to the world of trading, I need a trainer
There's Seryoga Nikitin. He is a professor in this.
but for some reason have not registered with the tax authorities, etc., the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation will pay a fee of 50,000 rubles.
Good business
We make an agreement with a friend, he slightly owes me money, say 10,000 rubles.
We get 50, we split it 50/50, both of us are in the black, and the friend pays off the debt.
Penalty for doing business without registering a sole proprietorship or company - 500-2000 roubles
fatalist of the fourth industrial revolution?
but for some reason have not registered with the tax authorities, etc., the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation will pay a reward of 50,000 roubles.
Good business
We make an agreement with a friend, he slightly owes me money, say 10,000 rubles.
We get 50, split 50/50 with a friend, both are in the black, the friend repays the debt.
I think we need to wait for a more profitable legal way to earn money:
Additional subsidies for fathers with many children is a realistic prospect that our country may consider and introduce in the foreseeable future. The Commission for Family, Maternity and Childhood Support plans that payments will be awarded to fathers whose children are born and raised in the same family. Vladimir Zhirinovsky, on the other hand, believes that it makes no difference how many women have had children from one man - this "male" is worthy of a reward.
Dads with many children may receive financial compensation comparable to the maternity capital, a proposal discussed at a meeting of the Public Chamber commission for support of the family, motherhood and childhood.
According to the report, "paternity capital" in the amount of the current maternity capital should be paid once, provided that all children are born and brought up in the same family in a registered marriage. Recall that since 2017, the size of the one-time subsidy, which a woman receives at the birth of a second child, is 453,026 thousand rubles. These measures, as the authors of the proposal believe, will help solve the demographic problem and support the status of the father in the family.....
)))
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Копальхен
Surströming is nervously smoking.
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Копальхен
Surströming is nervously smoking on the sidelines.
It's the ogres that are nervously smoking away. It's creepy.)