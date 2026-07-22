Interesting and Humour - page 4458
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Rye rye rye rye Oats oats oats Mental hospital, mental hospital.
(Option 2)
Rye is ryeing,
the oats are owed,
the tradesmen are forking,
Uncle Kolya keeps dreaming of them,
soon to breakfast in a mental hospital.
(Option 3. Sad)
The rye is ryeing, the oats are owing,
Somewhere a trader trades,
Here's the buy open again,
But in vain he cheers:
A new bar - and price slipped,
A few hours and the guy's out of business.
Rye is ryeing Oats are oats Mental hospital, mental hospital.
Nah...
A mental hospital is a mental hospital.
I must be getting old...
(Option 3. Sad)
The rye is ryeing, the oats are owing,
Somewhere a trader trades,
Here's the buy open again,
But in vain he cheers:
A new bar - and price slipped,
A few hours and the guy's out of business.
- Now it's your turn.
He goes over to the cow, looks at the tube carefully, takes it out, puts the other end in and starts blowing. The first one is surprised:
- What's the matter with you?
- I'm squeamish after you...
It's getting old, I guess...
Not indifferent. Deep in meaning.
Interesting news.
...
They've already given it all back and Visa has said it will execute, but "wisely".
In short - it's fine, don't get too excited.
And don't continue this topic as I have already deleted the posts and if it goes "political" it's bad.
For information.
It's already backfired there and Visa has said it will enforce, but "wisely".
In short - it's fine, no pressure.
And don't continue this topic as I have already deleted the posts and if it goes 'political' it's bad.
For information.
I didn't expect such a reaction. Post deleted.