Interesting and Humour - page 2451

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artmedia70:
It was only with this banner that I realised. I haven't gotten one yet for the day. What's that about? Maybe sanctions?
And I just refreshed the page a lot until it showed up. ))
 
tol64:
And I just refreshed the page a lot until it showed. ))
I refreshed and refreshed, and then remembered that it can work ban on IP for very frequent reference to the site. And immediately gave it up. I just spent half a day waiting for this banner to appear when browsing topics on the forum - so to speak, the natural way.
 
tol64:
And I just refreshed the page a lot until it showed. ))
:)) Right-left-up...
 
artmedia70:

ZS. And I'm not flying...

the rocket flies if you (guess) move the mouse over the "MQL5" logo - in the upper left corner

but there is a time delay - you can't make the rocket part

 
 

How do I use the money machine?

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Good morning

 
newdigital:

How do I use the money machine?

There are all kinds of machines. )
 
 

A very useful thing has come up in personal messages:

1

 
barabashkakvn:
Awesome!!! +100500
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