Interesting and Humour - page 2451
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It was only with this banner that I realised. I haven't gotten one yet for the day. What's that about? Maybe sanctions?
And I just refreshed the page a lot until it showed. ))
And I just refreshed the page a lot until it showed. ))
ZS. And I'm not flying...
the rocket flies if you (guess) move the mouse over the "MQL5" logo - in the upper left corner
but there is a time delay - you can't make the rocket part
How do I use the money machine?
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Good morning
How do I use the money machine?
A very useful thing has come up in personal messages: