Interesting and Humour - page 1081
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I read somewhere, I think on utro.ru, that women lost body hair much earlier than previously thought. So maybe 100500 years ago they were about the same as they are now, i.e. even modern men wouldn't be afraid to look at them :)
Well...
just 18,000 years ago, a woman
you don't want her to eat you up after you've had sex.)
only 18,000 years ago, a woman
She's a beauty, isn't she?
Well...
just 18,000 years ago, a woman
she might eat you up after you've had sex.)
This is a Neanderthal. Cro-Magnons already looked like modern humans back then.
It's a Neanderthal. Cro-Magnon men already looked like modern humans back then.
Well, here's a 100,000 year old cro-Man, still young...
You'd wake up in the middle of the night and look at it ( heart attack )
Well, here's a 100,000 year old cro-Man, still young...
You'd wake up in the middle of the night and look at it ( heart attack )
Speaking of speed... who can do it faster? ))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/Andrey777/jobs_closed
Just as this job was being done, our site was moving to another server in a different time zone.
Hence this time anomaly.
We have made a correction. The timing of the job has been corrected.
One guy can't tell the difference, the others are gerontophilia
Hey, is anyone else normal around here?