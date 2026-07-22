Interesting and Humour - page 1081

New comment
 
Mathemat:
I read somewhere, I think on utro.ru, that women lost body hair much earlier than previously thought. So maybe 100500 years ago they were about the same as they are now, i.e. even modern men wouldn't be afraid to look at them :)

Well...

just 18,000 years ago, a woman

you don't want her to eat you up after you've had sex.)

 
Mischek: Come on.

only 18,000 years ago, a woman

She's a beauty, isn't she?
 
Mathemat:
She's a beauty, isn't she?
Oh, yeah, sure, there 's more, take your pick.)
 
Mischek:

Well...

just 18,000 years ago, a woman

she might eat you up after you've had sex.)

It's Neanderthal. Cro-Magnon men already looked like modern humans back then.
 
i_logic:
This is a Neanderthal. Cro-Magnons already looked like modern humans back then.
It's national chauvinism, shame on you, all human beings are brothers.
 
i_logic:
It's a Neanderthal. Cro-Magnon men already looked like modern humans back then.

Well, here's a 100,000 year old cro-Man, still young...

You'd wake up in the middle of the night and look at it ( heart attack )

 
It'll be all right with a touch-up.)
 
Mischek:

Well, here's a 100,000 year old cro-Man, still young...

You'd wake up in the middle of the night and look at it ( heart attack )

Many women still look like that. If you take off the make-up))
 
_Techno_:

Speaking of speed... who can do it faster? ))

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/Andrey777/jobs_closed

Just as this job was being done, our site was moving to another server in a different time zone.

Hence this time anomaly.

We have made a correction. The timing of the job has been corrected.

 

One guy can't tell the difference, the others are gerontophilia

Hey, is anyone else normal around here?

1...107410751076107710781079108010811082108310841085108610871088...4979
New comment