Interesting and Humour - page 4948
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You have to drink your own wine.
Makes sense. If you drink other people's drinks all the time, sooner or later you can get hit in the head.
We should drink our own wine.
Makes sense. If you drink other people's drinks all the time, sooner or later you can get hit in the head.
1 January
Who wants a prescription?
So, people, share what gratitude you feel for this past holiday.
The last time I celebrated New Year was in 2014 in Cambodia, among expats (British, Japanese, French, a few Russians, two Swedes, one American and one Swiss) and locals. And it wasn't Christmas. By the way, the French didn't socialise with the others.
I just recently read an article saying that the limit of technology in terms of screen resolution and refresh rate has been reached.
That is, the eye cannot distinguish between 4k and 8k from a distance of 1.5 metres, assuming perfect vision. Screen frequencies above 120Hz are no longer distinguishable in games. When watching films, 60Hz monitor is enough.
All in all, 8k+ and 120Hz+ are no longer necessary technology. However, VR helmets are a different matter, the limit has not yet been felt there.
I've also noticed a real slowdown in home PC technology. For example, video cards have the speed of GDDR6X RAM, while regular DDR5 RAM is just starting to appear (and it is already, roughly speaking, obsolete in terms of speed).SSDs and NVMEs are also developing slowly given the performance of the same GDDR6X
I don't have a TV aerial at home, but I have a very large monitor with a good resolution of 8k. I just watched the New Year greeting today, was it just me or did others notice a problem with the tsar's coat?
I folded my arms across my chest - it's cold.
I don't have a TV aerial at home, but I have a very large monitor with a good resolution of 8k. I just watched the New Year greeting today, was it just me who thought there was a problem with the royal coat or did others notice too?
This has already become an accordion.