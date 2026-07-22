Interesting and Humour - page 3261
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When I went there, there were moderators everywhere,"head-moderators", and everyone listened to them...
But my experience told me: if I enter a forum and it is run not by users butby a "moderator-chief", then it is a "dead forum".
Who is the "head moderator"?
Who is the "head moderator"?
They're gone... Who "left", who left (Raptor - was such in the English part, etc., in the Russian part of the "gone" by some, but left well ... maybe still come back some ...).
Do not hang on to your words ... I moderate the English forum... I'm just like you...
I'll be honest with you -- I don't understand your "don't mince words". You say something, there's a dialogue going on, your statements are quoted. I, for one, don't understand everything you say. It is not necessary to tell, that I pick on you, simply I want to understand.
On the Russian branch, "moderator-chief" is unambiguously read by people without one letter.
And if you're like me here -- why do you sometimes delete other people's posts? -- I can't delete someone else's post on the russian thread.
p.s. If my questions to you are not relevant, then just say so, you can delete my posts.
On the Russian side, we need to temporarily restrict all posts that are inherently psychoanalytical in various forms (or attempts) to do so, as this will inevitably result in a ton of shit. If you want to look into actions or see yourself as the rudiments of a doctor, please go to the medical forums, but here, please don't try to publicly evaluate anyone's actions.
If you want an interesting story, find and show how fast the Chinese build tunnels or install piles when the ground is boggy.
You want to tell an interesting story - find and show how fast the Chinese build tunnels or how they mount piles when the ground is boggy.
?!. You are really tired, you need a rest. It's not normal for someone to comment on someone else's post without understanding what's written in the post.
Link: your comment on my post about Russophobia.
Dear editor, maybe it would be better to talk about the reactor? About the beloved lunar tractor?
About deep ploughing:
Added.
Note - this system is called a reversible plough. You go one way - the hydraulics reverse the plough and you can go straight back. With this method of ploughing, there are no pile ridges or furrows.
I'll be honest with you -- I don't understand your "don't mince words". You say something, there's a dialogue going on, your statements are quoted. I, for one, don't understand everything you say. It is not necessary to tell, that I pick on you, simply I want to understand.
On the Russian branch, "moderator-chief" is unambiguously read by people without one letter.
And if you're like me here -- why do you sometimes delete other people's posts? -- I can't delete someone else's post on the russian thread.
p.s. If my questions are irrelevant to you, just say so, you can even delete my posts.
I understand ban as "virtual killing" - by the way, modders in the English part "work" in this "aura" - that is - we ban rarely, mostly those who just spam (sells boots, dating agencies, etc.).
In 2016, I banned only one "in the loop" (for a week), who posted a picture of the "Russian Mafia". (The text was a three-story English slur (yes, their slurs can be three-story, too).
I have only banned one person in 2016 (for a week) who posted a picture of the "Russian Mafia" (cool men, by the way) and the text was a three-story English slur (yes, their slur can also be a three-story slur. (cool men, by the way), and the text was a three-story English slur (yes, their slur can be three-story, too).