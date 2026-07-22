Interesting and Humour - page 1736

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peripatetikos:
I've been using AIMP for a long time).

Me too :)

[Deleted]  

http://lenta.ru/news/2013/11/18/elk/

All right, that's it, the reindeer...

[Deleted]  
alexx_v:

http://lenta.ru/news/2013/11/18/elk/

All right, that's it, the reindeer...

It's a shame. And anyway, is it the deer's fault that people drive where they live? I don't think it's fair.
 
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Interesting & Humorous

newdigital, 2013.10.22 12:52

I'm in Cherepovets (and before that I was in Siberia) :) and I haven't got off my chair ... what a beeline is doing.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing

Interesting & Humorous

newdigital, 2013.11.05 13:30


And now I'm in the city of Eagle :)

I wonder how to ban a person by IP if they have a Beeline internet provider on a fibre optic line? Once a day the IP can vary from Siberia to Kaliningrad ...


Anyway - now I'm in Voronezh
 
newdigital:


Anyway - I'm in Voronezh now
http://video.yandex.ru/users/skilled-pv/view/27/?cauthor=skilled-pv&cid=2#
 
Yoschik:
html? ))
 
tol64:
html? ))
Nah, I'm trying to cram what I can't cram.
 
 
Yoschik:
It's like ours on the left and the foreigners on the right.
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