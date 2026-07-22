Interesting and Humour - page 652
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's all well and good, yes. I'd also make a Gauss-type rifle, but a subsonic one, so it would shoot silently.
The Vintorez is fitted with a silencer. It is not recommended to shoot without a silencer, as the barrel can quickly overheat and become unusable. So, there is a silencer and a radiator in the same compote at the same time.
But the silence when shooting bot, as opposed to the sniper, the hell is not needed. His task is to complete the task. And then the grass grows.
The Vintorez is fitted with a silencer. It is not recommended to shoot without a silencer, as the barrel can quickly overheat and become unusable. In other words, the silencer and radiator are in the same compote.
And a silent shooting, unlike a sniper, a bot doesn't need it. His job is to complete the mission. And the rest is up to him.
It is interesting.
That's a yes. The bot doesn't care, he can't be intimidated by jail.
It's hard to say because such bots are built under defence orders, i.e. taxpayers have to pay a tidy sum for some crap that has more of a psychological effect than a combat one. As a result the money is embezzled, and the weapon uses some cloak, which in combat conditions is easier to be used as additional cover and to shoot back oneself. And as far as such an elaboration costs a lot of money, they receive an order to protect it without sparing their life, in order not to allow the enemy to damage the weapon inadvertently.
But a remotely controlled killer can already be assembled at home. Cable wiring bot + "Vintorez" rifle. Can get in anywhere, shoot from any position. Leaves a trail, doesn't pick up casings, but he won't tell us anything about the customer. No amount of security will save him from that. It's very cheap (especially if you compare it to the cost of the order) and angry.
Dontsova must get the idea for her show on the first one. Or should Renat, so that the developers created an appropriate service and published an article "How to eliminate without problems a kitchen broker, who steals pips". We will not go back to the drawing board unless Renate will start the service, but the "Disable autokillers" button will be installed on broker servers and all traders will have to ask BC support team to activate the killers again.
Aftar keep on burning :)
PATTALOM
After the presentation, angry comments about Apple and their unsuccessful marketing policy started to appear on Twitter.
1. "Now my iPad 3 is obsolete :( I'm going to smash it with a hammer."
2. "I'm SHOCKED! New iPad in 6 months and the same price...I can imagine how angry other iPad 3 owners will be..."
3. "There are no words just. New iPad after 6 months. I wish they'd made a more powerful iPad Mini, but this makes a stumpy iPad 2. Throw it away now?".
4. "Those who held the thin and light iPad 3 with two fingers now want to poke them in Tim Cook's eyes."
5. "No way I'm swapping the iPad3 for an iPad4. Unless Apple pays me the full price of the iPad 3, then maybe I'll think about it. I'm going to go get drunk."
6. "Apple - I hate you! In just 6 months you've turned my iPad 3 into junk. Record!".
7. "Apple, you real pigs. What am I supposed to do with my outdated iPad 3 now??? *sharpening knives*."
8. "Give me my money back, you bastards! I don't want to use something no one wants anymore."
9. "Put the iPad 3 up for sale. Already hesitant to buy iPad 4. What if Apple releases iPad 5 in 6 months? Then what's the point of having one?"
10. "iPad 4?! How pissed off I am at Apple!!! Barely a month ago I bought an iPad 3 and here comes the announcement of a new iPad. Shozanach like this?".
11. "Is this Apple's new strategy to update products every 6 months? Just bought it and it's no longer needed. Ugh!".
12. "Why would they release the 3rd one then? To make money?"
13. "I'm a sucker. I got screwed by Apple. I'm gonna go get drunk..."
14. "Apple just took all iPad 3 owners and screwed them over like suckers. Bummer!".
15. "Dear Apple. WHAT THE HELL IS THIS? Respectfully, from all iPad 3 users."
16. "How come my iPad 3 became obsolete so quickly??? I'm waiting for an explanation!"
17. "iPad 4... Yomayo! My iPad 3 is only 2 months old!"
18. "This is a real spit in the face of all iPad 3 owners. *foul words*!!!"
19. "That's it, the iPad 3 has turned to shit in just a couple of hours."
20. "Apple - fuck you and your iPad 4. /Owner of iPad 3."
I saw a video today of vodka being bought up in crates in Minsk.
What's the frenzy? Rumours of a prohibition law?