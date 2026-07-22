Interesting and Humour - page 3170
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This picture (the title of the book) goes around Facebook as humour, but as knowledgeable people say - it's just the following:
work on aerohydrodynamics about the theory of characteristics of general three-dimensional unsteady equations of gas dynamics and methods of investigation of spatial gas flows with numerical simulation of the structure of the transonic flow region when a dull body is spatially flowed by a supersonic gas flow.
I like the phrase: -
"We have millions of people who can't play football, but only our national football team does it for the money.")
This picture (book title) goes around Facebook as humour, but according to people in the know, it is just the following:
work on aerohydrodynamics about the theory of characteristics of general three-dimensional unsteady equations of gas dynamics and methods of investigation of spatial gas flows with numerical simulation of the structure of the transonic flow region in the spatial flow of a dull body by a supersonic gas flow.
Do the pipes not burst from overcoming over-sound when they are fed with a flow of supersonic gas?
Here's wikipedia about the person who invented it, and here 's a theory of the process.
In fact, scientists always have it all down pat ... what a stupid body... where is it going with such speed ... is it self-guided, self-propelled or what :)
I remember in one city there was an institute of theoretical astronomy, so they theoretically studied asteroids (and I think they really believed that they would be asteroids), some of which could fall to earth on our densely populated cities ... and these asteroids need something to shoot down ...
I think that's where names like "spatial flowing of a dull body by a supersonic flow of gas" come from.
I'm not an expert, though...
The meteorite fell on Chelyabinsk... the body was kind of dumb...
The meteorite was falling on Chelyabinsk ... the body is kind of dumb ...
Here's wikipedia about the person who invented it, and here 's a theory of the process.
In fact, scientists always have it all down pat... what a stupid body... where it's going at that speed... is it self-guided, self-propelled or what :)
I remember in one city there was an institute of theoretical astronomy, so they theoretically studied asteroids (and I think they really believed that they would be asteroids), some of which could fall to earth on our densely populated cities ... and these asteroids need something to shoot down ...
I think that's where names like "spatial flowing of a dull body by a supersonic flow of gas" come from.
I'm not an expert, though...
The meteorite fell on Chelyabinsk... the body was kind of dumb...
The body of meteorite may be blunt, but no one blew it with supersonic gas, maybe that's why there's no trace of it left.
The hammer blow on the shattered glass
...-You're so big and you still believe in fairy tales.
p.s..
...Good thing they put that fake in the humour topic, it's the right place. Still, our forum is not that stupid :-)
https://lenta.ru/news/2016/07/29/ne_smeshno/
It's time for the advocates of socialist freebies to remember that high-class service at the world's top resorts costs money. :-)