Interesting and Humour - page 2533

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Kino:
Not yet) Zaporizhzhya)
It's already here, Tajikistan. It's not New Year's Eve though, it was warm +10g during the day.
 

Happy New Year to all! )

A man with an amputated limb is making history, thanks to modular prosthetic limbs from the Applied Physics Laboratory (APL ) at Johns Hopkins University.

American Les Bough has become the first man to receive two robotic prostheses to replace his shoulder-length amputated arms. The man, who lost his arms 40 years ago, is now learning how to operate his new body parts.


 

You can also see Hugh Herr's talk on advanced bionics on this website.

Hugh Herr: Advanced Bionics allows you to run, climb mountains and dance >>> : https://www.ted.com/talks/hugh_herr_the_new_bionics_that_let_us_run_climb_and_dance

Хью Герр создаёт новое поколение бионических конечностей — роботизированных протезов, вдохновлённых природными моделями. Тридцать лет назад Герр потерял обе ноги из-за несчастного случая во время горного восхождения. Сейчас, будучи руководителем группы по биомехатронике в «Медиа Лаб» при Массачусетском технологическом институте (MIT), он показывает невероятные технологии в выступлении, полном одновременно технических и очень личных подробностей; ему поможет исполнительница бальных танцев Адрианна Хаслет-Дэвис: она потеряла левую ногу в теракте во время Бостонского марафона в 2013 г., а теперь, на сцене TED, она впервые будет снова танцевать.

There are translations in different languages for many of the videos. You need to turn on subtitles and select the language you want.
Передовая бионика позволяет бегать, покорять горы и танцевать
Передовая бионика позволяет бегать, покорять горы и танцевать
  • www.ted.com
Хью Герр создаёт новое поколение бионических конечностей — роботизированных протезов, вдохновлённых природными моделями. Тридцать лет назад Герр потерял обе ноги из-за несчастного случая во время горного восхождения. Сейчас, будучи руководителем группы по биомехатронике в «Медиа Лаб» при Массачусетском технологическом институте (MIT), он показывает невероятные технологии в выступлении, полном одновременно технических и очень личных подробностей; ему поможет исполнительница бальных танцев Адрианна Хаслет-Дэвис: она потеряла левую ногу в теракте во время Бостонского марафона в 2013 г., а теперь, на сцене TED, она впервые будет снова танцевать.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

New dish 2015

Zeleniy, 2015.01.01 12:20

Of course, I understand that the theme generally does not correspond to anything, but Ladies and gentlemen, I may have discovered a delicious new dish and want to share it.

Take a small portion of olives.


Add to them an equal portion of olives.


We steep the whole thing in it.

We put soy sauce on it. The main thing is not to spare, what would be all filled and soaked, in general, the plate into the skllen =)




Let it steep for 5-10 minutes (or more) and you will have a delicious appetizer.


It's so delicious, it goes with all the dishes I tried today but I remember it better

Vermouth Ganzia.


And so a very good snack for everything, try it, goes with everything, to vodka really did not try.

If you like the taste, tell everyone it's a green snack =))


 
tol64:

Happy new year! ;)

UNIQUE RUSSIAN DEVELOPMENT LAUNCHED INTO PRODUCTION >>>


https://m.facebook.com/andrius.ratkevicius.5/posts/10204469803963320
Комментарии
  • m.facebook.com
Распилиада по-русски - 90-нанометровый 300 МГц процессор Эльбрус-2СМ (X86-совместимый) в 2014 году. С памятью DDR2 Зато типа все русское, все свое, родное, и, типа, никаких закладок от злобных буржуев в нем нет. Вот только... вот только CPU microcode - получен реверс-инжинирингом микрокода Pentium II (то есть с точки зрения легитимности...
[Deleted]  
Somm:
https://m.facebook.com/andrius.ratkevicius.5/posts/10204469803963320
FB cams rule)
 
Somm:
https://m.facebook.com/andrius.ratkevicius.5/posts/10204469803963320
It looks like any movement forward will be called "Raspiliada". They find a project that is progressing, and then they start to bash it, so that God forbid it does not develop. How does he know what that 1.3bn has done in the near-military sphere.
 
sion:
...

Here are articles with more details on the subject:

MCST will produce a motherboard and operating system for the Elbrus-2CM processor >>>

The next generations of Elbrus processors will increase performance and reduce the processor's processor technology. For example, Elbrus-16C with 8 or 16 cores, a process technology of less than 20 nm and a performance of 1 Tflops are planned to be developed by November 2018. A 32-core microprocessor with a clock frequency of up to 2 GHz and performance of 2-4 Tflops based on 14 nm technology is planned to be developed by 2020.

World's first review of the Russian 4-core Elbrus-4C processor. Part 1: building history >>>

 

Catch a selection of retro games that have been re-released with new graphics and on new platforms.

https://meduza.io/shapito/2015/01/03/pereizdannoe-retro-baldur-s-gate-another-world-i-drugie-igry-chtoby-porubitsya-v-prazdniki

Переизданное ретро: Baldur’s Gate, Another World и другие игры, чтобы порубиться в праздники
Переизданное ретро: Baldur’s Gate, Another World и другие игры, чтобы порубиться в праздники
  • meduza.io
В конце января 2015 года выйдет переиздание легендарной стратегии Heroes of Might & Magic III, причем сразу как для PC, так и для планшетов на iOS и Android. Оригинальную версию «Героев» постигла привычная для классических видеоигр участь — актуальности она не утратила, а вот запустить ее на любом современном компьютере уже не так просто, да и...
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