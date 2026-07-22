Interesting and Humour - page 1218

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In short, it's all Bolkonsky's fault (c)
 
Get out
 
Casino Wick.
 
 

Guess the Country from the Picture" is back on the air again:

 

One in three schoolchildren in Britain believes in cheese trees


A third of schoolchildren in Britain believe cheese grows on trees. This has been revealed after a survey carried out by the British Nutrition Foundation.
In the survey 27.5 thousand schoolchildren took part. The opinion about the plant origin of cheese was expressed by 29% of primary school pupils.

Crab sticks are made from chicken was reported by 18%. One in ten secondary school pupils believe that tomatoes grow underground. The survey also showed that the older children get, the more they tend to skip breakfast.

Source here.

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VTB has been successfully sold out.
 
The month came out of the fog.
Took a knife out of my pocket,
I'm going to slice,

It's all the same to you to drive.

And the moon behind the month,
♪ The devil hanged the sorcerer ♪
♪ And the wizard hung and hung and hung ♪
And then he flew into the garbage can.
And in the garbage can lived Boris.
Chairman of the dead rats
And his wife Larissa,
A wonderful rat.

And of course: ta-ra-can

And his son Ivan is a wonderful goon,

And his sister Natasha, a wonderful mush.
And his wife didn't die,
Took the money and left.
He fell in love with someone else,
Took her perfume and gave it to her.

================

The carriage rode through the dark woods
For an interest of some kind.
Intesa intesa
Come out to the letter S.

 
newdigital:
The month came out of the fog.
Took a knife out of my pocket,
I'm going to slice,

It's all the same to you to drive.

And behind the moon is the moon,
♪ The devil hanged the sorcerer ♪
♪ And the wizard hung and hung and hung ♪
And then he flew into the garbage can.
And in the garbage can lived Boris.
Chairman of the dead rats
And his wife Larissa,
A wonderful rat.

And of course: ta-ra-can

And his son Ivan is a wonderful goon,

And his sister Natasha, a wonderful mush.
And his wife didn't die,
Took the money and left.
He fell in love with someone else,
Took her perfume and gave it to her.

================

The carriage rode through the dark woods
For an interest of some kind.
Intesa intesa
Come out to the letter S.

♪ remember your childhood or where did you find it? ♪

 

3D drawing on the floor

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