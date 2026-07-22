Interesting and Humour - page 1218
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Guess the Country from the Picture" is back on the air again:
One in three schoolchildren in Britain believes in cheese trees
A third of schoolchildren in Britain believe cheese grows on trees. This has been revealed after a survey carried out by the British Nutrition Foundation.
In the survey 27.5 thousand schoolchildren took part. The opinion about the plant origin of cheese was expressed by 29% of primary school pupils.
Crab sticks are made from chicken was reported by 18%. One in ten secondary school pupils believe that tomatoes grow underground. The survey also showed that the older children get, the more they tend to skip breakfast.
Source here.
Took a knife out of my pocket,
I'm going to slice,
It's all the same to you to drive.
And the moon behind the month,
♪ The devil hanged the sorcerer ♪
♪ And the wizard hung and hung and hung ♪
And then he flew into the garbage can.
And in the garbage can lived Boris.
Chairman of the dead rats
And his wife Larissa,
A wonderful rat.
And of course: ta-ra-canAnd his son Ivan is a wonderful goon,
And his sister Natasha, a wonderful mush.
And his wife didn't die,
Took the money and left.
He fell in love with someone else,
Took her perfume and gave it to her.
================
The carriage rode through the dark woods
For an interest of some kind.
Intesa intesa
Come out to the letter S.
The month came out of the fog.
Took a knife out of my pocket,
I'm going to slice,
It's all the same to you to drive.
And behind the moon is the moon,
♪ The devil hanged the sorcerer ♪
♪ And the wizard hung and hung and hung ♪
And then he flew into the garbage can.
And in the garbage can lived Boris.
Chairman of the dead rats
And his wife Larissa,
A wonderful rat.
And of course: ta-ra-canAnd his son Ivan is a wonderful goon,
And his sister Natasha, a wonderful mush.
And his wife didn't die,
Took the money and left.
He fell in love with someone else,
Took her perfume and gave it to her.
================
The carriage rode through the dark woods
For an interest of some kind.
Intesa intesa
Come out to the letter S.
♪ remember your childhood or where did you find it? ♪
3D drawing on the floor