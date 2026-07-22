Interesting and Humour - page 3844
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that's not our boy over there. you're not our boy over there anymore. feel the difference....
ask what happened after 3 or 4 hours? - nothing special, everyone except me and including the girl I saved was taken out of the cell and I was left alone again.... what happened to this girl afterwards I do not know, but I am sure she knew what power, protection, honor, conscience and imaginary friends were afterwards.
With the girl, it's a good idea to put the story in. But we're talking about a different girl here, a Krasnodar girl.
....
You didn't read it? You didn't flip through it? ... I wrote there that I have Russian citizenship and can vote. Imagine if there's an election in 2018 with a one-vote margin...
With a girl, that's a good idea. But it's another girl we're talking about here, the Krasnodar girl.
....
You didn't read it? You didn't flip through it? ... I wrote there that I have Russian citizenship and can vote. Imagine if there's an election in 2018 with a one-vote margin...
I didn't make anything up, it's a story from life... a story about a girl from Krasnodar, so what? What's it to you? - It's our life. These are our stories, they don't concern you.
So what if you have Russian citizenship? You're a runner, that's it, you're dead, a permanent bogeyman for Cook, goodbye. We don't like that in Russia, sorry.
You're like a fucking ex-wife... and you don't live and you shit all the time...
I didn't make it up, it's a story from life... so the story is about the Xranodar girl, so what? What's it to you? - It's our life. These are our stories, they don't concern you.
So what if you have Russian citizenship? You're a runner, that's it, you're dead, a permanent bogeyman for Cook, goodbye.
Andrei, just reading the text doesn't always seem to make sense. Read it again...
I'm writing about the fact that you have a good "idea" to insert the story. But we're talking about the big girl from Krasnodar. And you're turning the subject into personal memories. I don't say anywhere that it's your fantasy.
Were you a traitor when you went to Turkey too? Or when you went to, say, Vladivostok or Rybinsk, were you a traitor to your town?
Distortion...
Remember the movie Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors?
Andrei, just reading the text does not always make sense. Read it again...
I'm writing about the fact that you have a good 'idea' to insert the story. But we are talking about a big girl from Krasnodar. And you're taking the subject to personal memories. I don't say anywhere that it's your fantasy.
Were you a traitor when you went to Turkey too? Or when you went to Vladivostok or Rybinsk, were you a traitor to your town?
Don't make excuses for yourself. Everything is already clear with you.
:))) I'm not making excuses for myself, I'm trying to save you from stupidity.
Have you even noticed, I'm just bored and out of whisky today. And you're still awake, your analytical sofa creaking in the silence and darkness, the crunch of springs coming through the internet.
My time is 5:24 and your time is 3:24 and you're still awake.
Ooh, also a fake diploma... Well, there you go.
Solovki
Photo by Andrei Gluschenko
You've calmed down, that's good.
It looks like you're a bot, you can't get through, you keep saying the same thing - corruption, vineyards, housing, low pensions... That's right, you're a bot.
Oooh, a fake diploma too... Well, that's it, I'm off.
Che's picking on a beautiful woman. Look at the attractive cleavage on the judge!
The man is behaving according to the norms of the society he lives in:
The meaning of modern Russia is money, it is the measure of a person. Nobody cares what a person does, except for one thing: if you do not have money, you are a punk, a loser, a backstabbing trash.
How many pages of this forum and all the information flow in the country on this topic and not a single question: what kind of verdicts has this judge handed down? In general, what did she do?
And this is the norm and it stems from the society in which we live.
PS.
In the USSR there was a supervision on all the decisions made by the courts and verdicts. If one judge had 3 decisions overturned within a year, he was dismissed.
In the USSR, if a person could not report an amount greater than 5000 rubles, he was subject to an article with the highest penalty - execution. A lot of different kinds of bosses were shot.