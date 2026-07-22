Interesting and Humour - page 1103
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What are you talking about? No, I will not deny that I have mentioned those very coins a couple of times in our conversations.
But how can you reproach a crystal honest man for such malice? I will complain!!!
And taki you, as a sensible person, must understand that my humble thoughts on the forum can in no way be considered trade or other recommendations and are used by those who read at their own risk.
so I'm in the sweet spot ))))
Yeah, yeah, yeah, pitchfork in the ass, chocolate frosting on the head. "♪ Chocolate-covered Sánek, 200 grams ♪
By the way, you can watch it grow back in 1-2 days )
http://bitcoin.clarkmoody.com/
ZS: what 1-2 days in a few hours )
By the way, you can watch it grow back in 1-2 days )
http://bitcoin.clarkmoody.com/
it's a setback - it's all going to come back to haunt you.