Interesting and Humour - page 1103

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TheXpert:

What are you talking about? No, I will not deny that I have mentioned those very coins a couple of times in our conversations.

But how can you reproach a crystal honest man for such malice? I will complain!!!

And taki you, as a sensible person, must understand that my humble thoughts on the forum can in no way be considered trade or other recommendations and are used by those who read at their own risk.

I get it. No higher education, no financial education, does not give you anything. You're born Jewish. You probably sell snow to your neighbours for more than bulbs in winter.
 
sanyooooook:


so I'm in the sweet spot ))))

Yeah, yeah, yeah, forks in the ass, chocolate frosting on the head. "♪ Chocolate-covered Sanek ♪ ♪ 200 grams ♪
 
Mischek:
Yeah, yeah, yeah, pitchfork in the ass, chocolate frosting on the head. "♪ Chocolate-covered Sánek, 200 grams ♪
it's the way it is and it can't be any other way, but it could have been but it wasn't
 

By the way, you can watch it grow back in 1-2 days )

http://bitcoin.clarkmoody.com/

ZS: what 1-2 days in a few hours )

 
 
sanyooooook:

By the way, you can watch it grow back in 1-2 days )

http://bitcoin.clarkmoody.com/

it's a setback - it'll come back to haunt you.
 
abolk:
it's a setback - it's all going to come back to haunt you.
already rolled over? ))
 
 
 
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