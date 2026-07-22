Interesting and Humour - page 749

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-Who are you?

- *** * ******

-No coat.

 
Mischek:
Fifth iPhone is like a brick
look at these bricks since 2008 compared to MSFT or DOW
 
sergeev:
look at these bricks since 2008 compared to MSFT or DOW
It's the 5 iphone that's the point.
 

How much is it?


 
sergeev:
look at these bricks since 2008 compared to MSFT or DOW
Why? Android was just introduced in 2008, and the third Q of that is already 75% of all smartphones sold.
 
TheXpert:

How much is it?


It's as tall as a first grader, 1,700 roubles. It's comfortable to sleep snuggled up))
 
Any other options?
 
TheXpert:

How much is it?


62446 euros
 
sergeev:
62446 euros
That's right. It's not a fox or a hare or a crocodile. It's a bear. It's expensive.
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