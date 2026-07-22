Interesting and Humour - page 749
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Fifth iPhone is like a brick
look at these bricks since 2008 compared to MSFT or DOW
How much is it?
look at these bricks since 2008 compared to MSFT or DOW
How much is it?
How much is it?
62446 euros