Interesting and Humour - page 3066

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Ghenadie Tumco:
http://hi-news.ru/software/obmenivaem-valyutu-onlajn-s-bronirovaniem-kursa.html
9% is a bit high, though.
 
hooray Thursday
 
https://life.ru/t/%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%BE%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B8/415269/smi_siemilietnii_syn_io_priezidienta_brazilii_okazalsia_millionierom#comments
СМИ: Семилетний сын и.о. президента Бразилии оказался миллионером
СМИ: Семилетний сын и.о. президента Бразилии оказался миллионером
  • 2016.06.01
  • Георгий Иванов
  • life.ru
Семилетний Мишел, названный в честь своего отца – исполняющего обязанности президента Бразилии, оказался намного смышлёнее своих сверстников. Причём на столько, что в своём столь юном возрасте смог "стать" миллионером, об этом сообщает газета Estado de San Paolo. Выяснилось, что у этого "вундеркинда" во владении уже есть парочка шикарных домов...
 
 

A video has surfaced on the YouTube channel of Retro Shanerator, in which a guy proposes to his girlfriend using the Super Mario Maker editor. He created an entire level, at the end of which his lover was able to read, "Will you marry me, Pam?

Pam immediately said yes, and then cried tears of happiness.
 
FinFox:

A video has surfaced on the YouTube channel of Retro Shanerator, in which a guy proposes to his girlfriend using the Super Mario Maker editor. He created an entire level, at the end of which his lover was able to read, "Will you marry me, Pam?

Pam immediately said yes, and then cried tears of happiness.
What a scary lady. But good for the guy. Extravagant proposal.
[Deleted]  

A BACTERIUM HAS BEEN CREATED THAT TURNS AIR INTO ALCOHOL

Создана бактерия, превращающая воздух в спирт
Создана бактерия, превращающая воздух в спирт
  • 2016.06.02
  • Сергей Грэй
  • hi-news.ru
Гарвардский химик Даниэль Носера во время своего выступления в чикагском Институте энергетической политики сделал довольно интересное заявление. Вместе со своими коллегами он создал новый вид бактерий, способных вдыхать углекислый газ и водород, после чего выделять несколько типов спиртосодержащих топлив, а также биомассу, которую также можно...
 
 
 
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