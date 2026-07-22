Interesting and Humour - page 1579
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Well, on the second day it was overcast: the temperature was the same during the day and at night - so there was dense cloud cover.
Do you think that a horizontal segment from 1 to 2 is what? A day? A day?
Let's say a day.
But there can't be two diagrams at once, so it's a day.
Then the dotted line is night and not the dotted line is day and one must change into the other at the same level ( temperature )
We can see it on the segment from 1 to 2 but not on the others.
Do you think that a horizontal segment from 1 to 2 is what? A day? A day?
This is an unfortunate way of displaying it.
Yeah, and do what? Turn it in tomorrow.
Looks like the strokes are days after all.
Then the answer is at the intersection.
Maybe separate temperatures. Solid day, dotted night.
Overcast, when the temperature difference is greatest.
Found this picture.
ps the decade is 10 days. 1,2,3 in the picture don't fit at all.
Yeah, and do what? Turn it in tomorrow.
Looks like the strokes are days after all.
Then the answer is at the crossroads.
The decade is the third of the month. There are no day separators. The assignment simply highlights the answer options (three choices). So it is enough to choose an option.
The answer is option 2, but there are exceptions. ))
Maybe separate temperatures. Solid day, dotted night.
Overcast, when the temperature difference is greatest.
This is a picture I dug up
Maybe separate temperatures. Solid day, dotted night.
Overcast, when the temperature difference is greatest.
Found this picture.
Yeah, it looks like solid day, dotted night.
There are 11 daysin this picture.
Tomorrow I'll turn it in myself and kill someone.
Yeah, and do what? Turn it in tomorrow.
Looks like the strokes are days after all.
Then the answer is at the intersection
ps the decade is 10 days. 1,2,3 in the picture do not fit at all.