Interesting and Humour - page 3332
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There's now a new feature in the message editor: the "Auto Save Text" button at the top right.
Today it really came in handy - I was typing in a new topic, then got distracted and closed the browser tab with the topic by mistake. What was my amazement when I started typing a new topic again and simply clicking on the new "Auto Save Text" button and selecting "Load Saved Text, Today..." all my unsaved text was inserted into the topic!
That's a good thing, otherwise I have to open a lot of windows, keep the text to post this afternoon, or this evening ...
I wish there was a timer like in blogs, so you could post on a timer and go to bed and they'd post themselves while you sleep ... argue with you while you sleep ... :)
But seriously, the news branch is a lot (eg, a branch of links), they can not post them all at once (as it's not programming), and you have to stretch over time, remember that when ...
Looks like ctrl+a and then ctrl+v actions
Until you change the contents of the clipboard it will hold regardless of the moderator's actions.
Battle mages summoned a siege golem
They're funny, aren't they?
Today I asked the canvassers: "What does your candidate offer to his voters?"(Probably assuming that the other candidate will not respond *), for example a tractor, to warm up the road.
The answer (my interpretation) was:
- An opportunity to address issues directly to the public
He's playing in Kaliningrad tomorrow, although it's not really my music
I have two friends from my youth. Kaliningrad was a closed, well, semi-military town back then (a long time ago):
We used to have a jam session about once a month (wikipedia reference as a definition of the term). I on guitar, Andriy on piano. We met at his (Andrew's) house. Oleg organized it. We played themes of Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Jean-Luc Ponti, etc.
But everyone was shaken by one occasion - Andrei decided to defend his university diploma in English. It was an ordinary university and his speciality was something about machines and devices in fish industry. And I think you understand how they taught English in the institutes back then: "London is the Capital of Great Britain" :) It was the USSR, I'd like to remind you, and it was a stagnant situation.
He did his diploma in English. None of us congratulated him, everybody knew that he had ruined his life. And he was happy. I still admire what he did.
I also remember Polish Solidarity. We were just praying for them in Kaliningrad... "Can they make it? May God grant them success...". We were making "Wave Channel" TV antennas to watch Polish TV. There was Polish music everywhere in the city, our universities started teaching Polish language, and it was just impossible to get there. People thought that if Poles could do it, so could we ... then so could we...
And then the tanks came down Leninsky Avenue... everybody quietly took the antennas off their houses.
Then they had "shock therapy" - Poles came, all dressed in second hand clothes, and swept everything from our shops (spoons, frying pans. ...). Then there were announcements all over the staircases: "a team of Lithuanian builders will repair your flat cheaply" - this was "shock therapy" in Lithuania.
And then we had "shock therapy" ...
I haven't seen my friends for many years, they all live in Kaliningrad, Andrei became the editor of the state television in the city, Oleg went into business ...
Once there was a festival in Poland called "Dinosaurs of Polish Rock". I think that if we had a festival called "Dinosaurs of König Jazz-Rock" I probably wouldn't be able to play guitar anymore ... or I could ...
That's the story.
Have you ever seen a joint burial? Ours and Germans... and meetings of Soviet veterans with German veterans? Those in all their medals (wearing what they had), and ours in our medals .... and crying in their arms in common cemeteries ... weeping old men, in their arms ... people who fought against each other in the war ...
And a very famous case in Kaliningrad ... you know that there is such a specialty as restorer. Probably there are so-called knightly tournaments nowadays in different cities, where, for example, the knights of the Teutonic order against the Novgorodians and so on? Well, as a modern folk entertainment. And who prepares all the costumes? The restorers. And all restorers have a specialization.
Well... There was a restorer living outside our town, alone. He worked in a theatre or in a museum. His specialisation was Hitler's Germany (costumes for theatres and museums).
And he got bored on his own, and he'd been drinking... In short - he put on all his valuable and restored by him, all his ammunition and medals, took a camouflage assault rifle and went to town.
He went to Victory Square (at that time there was the Lenin monument on the left, the institute where Andrew graduated - they say it was the former Gestapo, and a building of the KGB (former German secret police of the Second World War) on the left).
He arrived there (on Victory Square) as a model German soldier in all his ammunition (almost real), and in good German began explaining to passers-by that he had fallen behind his unit in Königsberg, and asked for help in finding his German unit.
He was taken to the police (our police were then called militia - for those who don't know). He spent the night there (sobered up), and then, however, they sorted it out and let him go. In the morning, the restorer publicly apologised to the town's residents in the newspaper and on local TV.
The people laughed, the authorities were puzzled, the restorer is glad he is alive...
That was the story.
The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York will open an exhibition today where one of its flagship exhibits will be a golden toilet bowl.
This (critically acclaimed) masterpiece of contemporary art is an 18-carat solid gold toilet bowl that is fully functional (that is, in working order). The installation was created for today's exhibition by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and is called America.
The author of the sculpture summed up the main line (the outline, so to speak) of his work as follows: "Come to the exhibition and be alone with the golden throne of 'America' for a moment and it will help you better understand yourself.
According to museum employee Nathan Otterson, maintenance of the golden throne will be a hassle for them: there will always be a special guard at the toilet (to prevent the toilet from being stolen for souvenirs), and museum staff will clean the toilet every 15 minutes with medical wipes and a steam cleaner.
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And you thought the golden toilets etc. - were invented by our Russian oligarchs? No, it was all invented in America as part of the American dream, and the first toilet of its kind was on display in a museum there in 1917 just as we had our revolution.
So our oligarchs are nothing compared to the American ones.
А вы думали, что золотые унитазы и т.д. - это изобретения наших российских олигархов? Нет, это всё изобрели в Америке, как часть американской мечты, и первый унитаз такого рода там был выставлен в музее в 1917 году как раз в то время, когда у нас случилась революция.
However, it was not a toilet bowl, but a urinal, and the work was called The Fountain, created by Marcel Duchamp. Hartley Marsden's painting was chosen as the background and, according to critics, 'The Fountain' is considered a milestone of the 20th century art scene and is recognised by British specialists as the greatest work of its era.
It is so called - Duchamp's Fountain.
This work of art has a difficult fate: shortly after its creation and its public showing, the Fountain disappeared. They say it was either stolen or simply thrown away. There were 8 copies of this masterpiece, but some were smashed, some were unsuccessful, but one of the copies was sold for almost 2 million dollars in 1999.
You can read more about this greatest work of art - an ordinary factory urinal, and why this urinal is one of the top 5 works of art of the 20th century that had the greatest influence on the further development of world art - in this article.