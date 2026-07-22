Interesting and Humour - page 1602

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Yes, better about the cats.

A cat in a tree

[Deleted]  
Silent:

They knew today's topic.

NEW YORK, 9 October. /Cats do not just dislike being petted but feel stressed when being petted, ITAR-TASS reported. This unexpected finding is contained in the study published in the new issue of the American scientific journal "Physiology and Behavior" /Physiology and Behavior/.

Scientists from Brazil, Austria and the UK have discovered that cats produce the "stress hormone" - cortisol - in their bodies when they are stroked.

No discovery is made without British scientists these days).

 

There's a separate issue with cats ... The dog feels that you are his master. The cat doesn't accept that relationship. A cat doesn't care that I'm higher up the evolutionary ladder. He sees me as his equal. Anyone who has/had a cat for a long time - knows what I mean.

 
newdigital:

I googled the picture... (the text on it is not mine, but was already written before):


Yeah, yeah, yeah. And it wasn't you who posted it. I see, the cat made you do it, didn't he?

The one who doesn't care .

All right, I'll see you in the woods. We'll discuss your brave but ill-considered act.

 
 

The cats are done, let's get back to the Olympics.

Sex, guts, dismemberment.

Another scandal at the Olympics

A model of the Logo-Naki base was presented at the Sochi Investment Forum. Everything was fine until the guests noticed figures of people having sex on it, crashed skiers and a snowman carrying tourists away.

[Deleted]  
Mischek:

The cats are done, let's get back to the Olympics.

Sex, guts, dismemberment.

Another scandal at the Olympics

A model of the Logo-Naki base was presented at the Sochi Investment Forum. Everything was fine until the guests noticed figures of people having sex on it, crashed skiers and a snowman carrying tourists away.

The kids must have been playing in the Olympics).
 
peripatetikos:
The kids must have been playing in the Olympics).
Yeah, Vova and Dimka.
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