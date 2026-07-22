Interesting and Humour - page 1602
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Yes, better about the cats.
A cat in a tree
They knew today's theme.
NEW YORK, October 9. /ITAR-TASS/. Cats not only do not like to be stroked, they are even stressed by it. This unexpected finding is contained in the study published in the new issue of the American scientific journal Physiology and Behavior /Physiology and Behavior/.
They knew today's topic.
NEW YORK, 9 October. /Cats do not just dislike being petted but feel stressed when being petted, ITAR-TASS reported. This unexpected finding is contained in the study published in the new issue of the American scientific journal "Physiology and Behavior" /Physiology and Behavior/.
Scientists from Brazil, Austria and the UK have discovered that cats produce the "stress hormone" - cortisol - in their bodies when they are stroked.
No discovery is made without British scientists these days).
There's a separate issue with cats ... The dog feels that you are his master. The cat doesn't accept that relationship. A cat doesn't care that I'm higher up the evolutionary ladder. He sees me as his equal. Anyone who has/had a cat for a long time - knows what I mean.
I googled the picture... (the text on it is not mine, but was already written before):
Yeah, yeah, yeah. And it wasn't you who posted it. I see, the cat made you do it, didn't he?
The one who doesn't care .
All right, I'll see you in the woods. We'll discuss your brave but ill-considered act.
The cats are done, let's get back to the Olympics.
Sex, guts, dismemberment.
Another scandal at the Olympics
A model of the Logo-Naki base was presented at the Sochi Investment Forum. Everything was fine until the guests noticed figures of people having sex on it, crashed skiers and a snowman carrying tourists away.
The cats are done, let's get back to the Olympics.
Sex, guts, dismemberment.
Another scandal at the Olympics
A model of the Logo-Naki base was presented at the Sochi Investment Forum. Everything was fine until the guests noticed figures of people having sex on it, crashed skiers and a snowman carrying tourists away.
The kids must have been playing in the Olympics).