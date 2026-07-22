Interesting and Humour - page 4298

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Alexey Volchanskiy:

A live broadcast of the lunar eclipse from Rome. Soon the moon will be eclipsed, the sun will also be turned off and the world will come to an end. Courage!

went out, watched it.

The total eclipse is here.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

went out, took a look.

There's a total eclipse already.

Cool, I went out at 00:15 Moscow time and didn't find the moon, seriously. Stars shining, very light cloud cover and no moon. I figured it was off too and went to finish my beer. Now I'm worried, the sun's on, but what about the moon?

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Paying a cup of rice a day? )))

Just for fun, the answer was translated by the website, duplicated in English. In 2006-2009, Genesis also had a Chinese branch, communicated in English, of course. At that time the level of both developers and programmers was very low.

Although I've heard that there are now some good engineers there who have studied abroad.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Cool, I went out at 00:15 Moscow time and didn't find the moon, seriously. Stars shining, very light cloud cover and no moon. I figured it was off too and went to finish my beer. Now I'm worried, the Sun is on, but what about the Moon?

There was a moon, it was purple.
 
WASHINGTON, July 28 - RIA Novosti.

A Denver resident in the U.S. state of Colorado stole three vehicles, including a tractor, caused three traffic accidents and bit a police dog in less than three hours, the district attorney's office said Friday.

The prosecution says Thomas Busch, 37, stole a jeep on July 20 but soon abandoned it and stole a tractor. After crashing the tractor into a passenger car, he then drove into the oncoming lane of an motorway and collided head-on with another vehicle, the driver of which sustained serious injuries. Fleeing the scene on foot, Busch then stole a $70,000 tractor belonging to the local water authority.

The accused was not satisfied with this and attempted to steal a heavy quarry loader valued at $250,000 from the construction site. He failed, and after breaking into a construction workers' trailer on his way, Busch continued on his tractor.

By then, a police chase had begun for Bush. The tractor tore down an errant high school fence and eventually came to a stop, colliding with another vehicle.

While being apprehended, Bush got into a fight with police officers, tried to choke a police dog and bit the animal. In a police photo, Bush appeared with numerous abrasions on his face.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has charged Bush with 23 counts. They include three counts of aggravated theft and another attempted theft, dangerous driving, assault with a motor vehicle and fleeing the scene, threats, resisting arrest and "mistreatment of a police dog". The first court hearing in Bush's case will take place on July 30.

The defendant's motives for his actions are unknown.
 
Alexander Puzanov:

The motives of the defendant's actions are unknown.

Nor is it likely to be known to the defendant himself.

 

Good morning

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Good morning

 

All of Vysotsky in one picture:

I'm jumping, but I'm jumping in a different way

In the fields, in the puddles, in the dew

They say he gallops in a footstep.

It means differently than everyone else.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

All of Vysotsky in one picture:

I'm jumping, but I'm jumping in a different way

In the fields, in the puddles, in the dew

They say he gallops in a footstep.

It means differently than everyone else.

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