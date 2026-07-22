Interesting and Humour - page 4298
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A live broadcast of the lunar eclipse from Rome. Soon the moon will be eclipsed, the sun will also be turned off and the world will come to an end. Courage!
went out, watched it.
The total eclipse is here.
went out, took a look.
There's a total eclipse already.
Cool, I went out at 00:15 Moscow time and didn't find the moon, seriously. Stars shining, very light cloud cover and no moon. I figured it was off too and went to finish my beer. Now I'm worried, the sun's on, but what about the moon?
Paying a cup of rice a day? )))
Just for fun, the answer was translated by the website, duplicated in English. In 2006-2009, Genesis also had a Chinese branch, communicated in English, of course. At that time the level of both developers and programmers was very low.
Although I've heard that there are now some good engineers there who have studied abroad.
Cool, I went out at 00:15 Moscow time and didn't find the moon, seriously. Stars shining, very light cloud cover and no moon. I figured it was off too and went to finish my beer. Now I'm worried, the Sun is on, but what about the Moon?
Nor is it likely to be known to the defendant himself.
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Good morning
Golden Ring of Russia. Kostroma. Embankment of the Volga River.
All of Vysotsky in one picture:
I'm jumping, but I'm jumping in a different way
In the fields, in the puddles, in the dew
They say he gallops in a footstep.
It means differently than everyone else.
All of Vysotsky in one picture:
I'm jumping, but I'm jumping in a different way
In the fields, in the puddles, in the dew
They say he gallops in a footstep.
It means differently than everyone else.