Interesting and Humour - page 1385

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Keith Sweat - I'll Give All My Love To You

for all the women of the world.... International language of communication English anyway ... so... i love you all... in my meaning :)


 
 
It used to be that if a man sat and did shit at work, all he did was wipe his trousers. Now it's the mobile screen too!
 
 

The real challenge

A bear fell into a trap hole 19.617 metres deep. Its time of fall was 2 seconds. What colour was the bear?

А. White (polar bear)
B. Brown
C. Black
D. Black and brown (Malay bear)
E. Grey (grizzly bear)

Even though the correct answer is not indisputable, it's still a good one )

 
Mischek:
Copy to the mattress.
 
TheXpert:
Copy it to the mattress.

That's where I wanted to go.

Give me a link ) or copy it yourself.

 
A hungry husband comes home from work in the evening and asks his wife: "What are we having for dinner tonight? My son has three failures in school, it's time to pay for my daughter's university tuition, and your email says "When will we meet again, my darling? Do you want a refill? Thank you, I'm full.
 

Good Morning

Chante Moore - It's Alright


[Deleted]  
TVC exposes Navalny


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