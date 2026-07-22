Interesting and Humour - page 1385
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Keith Sweat - I'll Give All My Love To You
for all the women of the world.... International language of communication English anyway ... so... i love you all... in my meaning :)
The real challenge
A bear fell into a trap hole 19.617 metres deep. Its time of fall was 2 seconds. What colour was the bear?
А. White (polar bear)
B. Brown
C. Black
D. Black and brown (Malay bear)
E. Grey (grizzly bear)
Even though the correct answer is not indisputable, it's still a good one )
Copy it to the mattress.
That's where I wanted to go.
Give me a link ) or copy it yourself.
Good MorningChante Moore - It's Alright