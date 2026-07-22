Interesting and Humour - page 1012
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A brain workout
- Daddy, I want a persimmon.
- Here, son, just wash it off and remember - it's called a persimmon.
The most unusual, disgusting and simply dangerous drinks,
that not everyone dares to try...
A persimmon knits in the mouth