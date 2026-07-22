Interesting and Humour - page 1012

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A brain workout


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Four-year-old Vovochka comes into the kitchen:
- Daddy, I want a persimmon.
- Here, son, just wash it off and remember - it's called a persimmon.
 

A persimmon knits in the mouth

 
 
 
 
 
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