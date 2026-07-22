Interesting and Humour - page 2266
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Revenge of the programmers
Rajendrasinh Babubhai Makwana. The guy was a Unix engineer who was fired from the credit giant Fannie Mae for writing a bad script. He planted a "logic bomb" in retaliation. It is worth noting that he was fired for "mistakenly writing a script 'making changes to unix system settings without getting proper authorisation from his management'"(FBI report).
After working for two years, McVaughn created another script before being fired that "was designed to spread across the Fannie Mae network and destroy all data, including financial, business and credit information".
Another engineer discovered a suspicious script before it could do any harm. Nevertheless, McVana was found, detained and sentenced to "three years and five months for computer hacking".
Tim Lloyd. A long-serving network administrator at Omega Engineering "destroyed the corporate network" after he was sacked "due to performance and discipline problems".
Lloyd acted like a detective hero but was eventually, after a lengthy investigation by the Secret Service and associates, caught and sentenced to 41 months imprisonment (apparently a standard sentence on the McWana precedent).
Donald Gene Burleson. The granddaddy of all nefarious programmers not willing to go quietly nowhere. If a 1988 New York Times article is to be believed, with useful information on what constitutes a computer virus, this then 39-year-old programmer was "the first man convicted of spreading a computer virus".
Claude R. Carpenter II. This 20-year-old IRS employee, who "should have been fired because of repeated reprimands for tardiness," found his termination letter on his supervisor's computer. Without waiting for the axe to drop, he "implemented destructive code on three network servers, destroying many files."
On top of that, he had also set up his boss's computer to swear at him the next time he logged on.
Rodjer Duronio. A very nervous fellow, he wasn't even fired. He was upset about his "paltry" annual bonus of some $32,000. So, this 63 year old programmer quit his job with a salary of $125000 per year (worth noting that in 2002 he had a better job than now), and planted the "logical bomb", which destroyed 2000 (according to some sources 1000) computers of his employer BS Paine Webber. The company estimated the damage to be in the region of $3 million.
Meanwhile, Duronyo headed to his brokerage with $23,000 to gamble on a sharp drop in his employer's stock after his creation went off and destroyed the network. But, as recorded in the affidavit, "the exchange did not react to the trigger of the logic bomb, and Duronieux lost $23,000.
Serbia, Bosnia, Croatia.
Flood
Photo from Japanese who are now in Serbia (some of them are my friends - they worked together). There is a discussion in the Japanese segment of the internet about "this is what the Japanese media don't show".
(Nezapamćeni užas koji nas je zadesio. Jako tužno, jadni ljudi)
Have a nice weekend
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Traders Joking
newdigital, 2014.05.24 13:21
Happy Weekend
----Katie Melua & Eva Cassidy - What A Wonderful World
The Music Video for Katie Melua & Eva Cassidy - 'What A Wonderful World' taken from the album 'The Katie Melua Collection'.
Betting big
Forex market in Russia is to be rid of scammers
http://lenta.ru/articles/2014/05/23/forex