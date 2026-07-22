Interesting and Humour - page 1638
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the stone may not be there.
Again "theoretically"?
What do you mean theoretically again?
Almost always there is a can opener, at the very least a knife or an axe will do.
The video shows a situation where there is nothing at all.
If we are going to make assumptions, then why should we stop at the stone and the light, when this stone (which fits on everyone) can be found?
The reel is correct.
And the man is right )
And the man is right.)
Orkhan Zeynalov's arrival in the capital of our Motherland, in the hero-city Moscow, to Vladimir Vladimirovich, Minister of Internal Affairs.
From now on, all suspects of murders will be brought by helicopters to the Minister for identification
Orkhan Zeynalov's arrival in the capital of our Motherland, in the hero-city Moscow, to Vladimir Vladimirovich, Minister of Internal Affairs.
From now on, all suspects of murders will be brought by helicopters to the Minister for identification
Here from the same channel
Bear Grylls
Best moments
Ученые установили, что если случится ядерный апокалипсис, то на Земле останутся только тараканы… и Беар Гриллс.
Bear Grylls
Best moments
Cockroaches are gone - they can't tolerate the 900MHz frequency.
And as for survival - this guy is totally snotty.