Interesting and Humour - page 1638

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Mischek:
the stone may not be there.
Again "theoretically"?
 
Heroix:
Again "theoretically"?

What do you mean theoretically again?

Almost always there is a can opener, at the very least a knife or an axe will do.

The video shows a situation where there is nothing at all.

If we are going to make assumptions, then why should we stop at the stone and the light, when this stone (which fits on everyone) can be found?

The reel is correct.

And the man is right )

 
Mischek:

And the man is right.)

I'm watching the channel right now and I'm amazed. As a fan of Bear Grylls, I've found myself a new teacher.)
 
 

Orkhan Zeynalov's arrival in the capital of our Motherland, in the hero-city Moscow, to Vladimir Vladimirovich, Minister of Internal Affairs.

From now on, all suspects of murders will be brought by helicopters to the Minister for identification

 
Mischek:

Orkhan Zeynalov's arrival in the capital of our Motherland, in the hero-city Moscow, to Vladimir Vladimirovich, Minister of Internal Affairs.

From now on, all suspects of murders will be brought by helicopters to the Minister for identification

...first they will be given their salaries...
 

Here from the same channel


 
Silen Sokolov...
 

Bear Grylls

Best moments

Ученые установили, что если случится ядерный апокалипсис, то на Земле останутся только тараканы… и Беар Гриллс.

 
Integer:

Bear Grylls

Best moments

Cockroaches are gone - they can't tolerate the 900MHz frequency.

And as for survival - this guy is totally snotty.

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