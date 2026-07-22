Interesting and Humour - page 1611
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However...
That's what I say: cats are better. They don't gallop around the house like horses.
My dog was imitating work yesterday - barking in the direction of the lodge and looking at me.
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мне исполнилось 18 лет
My dog was imitating a work activity yesterday - barking towards the lodge and looking at me.
So he was calling for a walk.
Nope.
Barking, like, at enemies.
He's supposed to protect the birds from foxes and weasels. Barked at a rustling in the bushes, then a cat came out of the bushes.
Nope.
Barking, like, at enemies.
He's supposed to protect the birds from foxes and weasels. Barked at a rustling in the bushes, then a cat came out of the bushes.
You underestimate the dog
Sneaky cat in the bushes was talking to the fox about a kickback for distracting the dog from his work
The cat's got you fooled.