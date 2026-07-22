Interesting and Humour - page 1611

New comment
 
 
 
 

However...


 
Mischek:

That's what I say: cats are better. They don't gallop around the house like horses.

My dog was imitating work yesterday - barking in the direction of the lodge and looking at me.

 

18 +

Putin takes a bath

Password

мне исполнилось 18 лет 

 
Contender:


My dog was imitating a work activity yesterday - barking towards the lodge and looking at me.

So he was calling me for a walk.
 
Mischek:
So he was calling for a walk.

Nope.

Barking, like, at enemies.

He's supposed to protect the birds from foxes and weasels. Barked at a rustling in the bushes, then a cat came out of the bushes.

 
Contender:

Nope.

Barking, like, at enemies.

He's supposed to protect the birds from foxes and weasels. Barked at a rustling in the bushes, then a cat came out of the bushes.

You underestimate the dog

Sneaky cat in the bushes was talking to the fox about a kickback for distracting the dog from his work

The cat's got you fooled.

1...160416051606160716081609161016111612161316141615161616171618...4979
New comment