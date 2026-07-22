Interesting and Humour - page 2244
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On the eve of Catholic Easter in many countries around the world, particularly in the USA, dyed chicks are in great demand instead of dyed eggs. The cute chicks in orange, yellow, pink, bright green and even crimson colours cause great joy among children and outrage among animal advocates.
http://www.shopper-land.ru/news/1445-xit-pasxi-2012--krashennye-cyplyata.html
who is a remote assistant (example if possible)
and why does a freelancer have hooves instead of legs?
And what is meant by controllability?
The picture is not clear.
I don't know. A picture from the Facebook group "Loans and Finance ru" with the text (below is a quote) and a lot of comments from Yusers asking them to explain what a remote assistant is.
Есть только одна проблема, делающая непопулярной схему удаленной работы (не фриланс). Это - неумение руководителей четко ставить задачу, и отвечать перед исполнителем за свои же поручения (не менять на ходу, не говорить, что "я имел в виду то, а вы поняли се" и т.д.). Некомпетентность руководителей не дает им возможность перейти на более эффективную схему работы всей компании. Когда они говорят о невозможности контроля, то лишь подтверждают этот факт, ведь контроль процесса неэффективен, контролировать надо лишь результат, а для этого физическое присутствие не требуется.
I thought you all knew - there are probably a lot of mql5 yousers here who are office workers, probably a lot of freelancers too. If there is an assistant here, I wonder what the . The office worker in the picture is a woman, the freelancer is a man and the assistant is also a woman. So the assistant is probably this kind of office worker?
But outsourcers are sitting somewhere ... in offices for example ... or are they also freelancers in another firm ...
and what is an assistant? and why is multitasking bad in one case and good in the case of an assistant?
If the assistant is a firm - then you're right - outsourcing.
But outsourcers are sitting somewhere ... in offices for example ... or are they also freelancers in another firm ...
and what is an assistant? and why is multitasking bad in one case and good in the case of an assistant?
If the assistant is a firm, then you're right - outsourcing.
That's an odd thing to say: You posted a picture you don't understand, and now you're asking "who's in it?"
You should tell us who the "assistants" are.