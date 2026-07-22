Interesting and Humour - page 126
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Mischek is furious! ))
A bad trade.
I was driving behind a car. Suddenly he started blinking both "turn signals" at the same time. I could not see which way he was turning and hit him...
The accident happened because the insured person's moped drove into me with irresistible horsepower.
I wanted to step on the brake pedal, but I couldn't find it.
Because of the severe damage, my bike and also me had to be towed.
Yes, I hit a pedestrian. But his guilt is supported by the fact that this has happened to him before.
Your arguments are ridiculous. Find someone stupider than me for your excuses, though you're unlikely to find one.
I was driving on the right lane of Prospekt Mira towards the centre of town at around 40km/h. Suddenly a child jumped out onto the road and I braked. The driver following me decided to take advantage of that and bumped into me.
The policeman ordered me to stop and I hit a pole.
I saw that the pedestrian didn't know which way to go and ran into him.
My son did not hit any woman. He drove past her. And her injuries were caused by the air current.
My bike flew out of the footpath, rammed into a parked Porsche and drove on without me.
I was crossing the street. A car was coming straight at me on the left. I thought it was going to pass me, so I took a step back. But it turned towards me again. When I noticed this, I took two steps forward. The driver didn't react in any way and kept coming at me. Then he shouted: "Stay where you are, you idiot!" I stood up and that's when he came at me.
Last night, on my way home, I drove my car into a fence. I only report this to cover the damage to the car, as I managed to flee the scene undetected.
I estimate the damage to be between 250,000 and a quarter of a million euros.
I had a sudden attack of color blindness at an intersection.
The person involved in the accident hit me without first informing me of his intentions.
The accident was not my fault, but that of a young girl in a miniskirt who was walking along the pavement! If you are a man, this explanation is enough for you, but if you are a woman, you still don't understand anything!
A pedestrian lunged at my car and disappeared silently under the wheels.
Even before I hit him it was clear to me that this old man would not make it to the other side of the street.
A completely invisible car appeared out of nowhere, crashed into me and disappeared just as without a trace.
After four years of driving, I fell asleep at the wheel.
The moment I wanted to kill a fly, I hit a telegraph pole.
I saw the sad face of a pedestrian slowly drift past, and then it hit my windscreen.
The injured horse was crossing the road without making sure there was no obstruction!
The victim's car was moving left, then right, then left again until I finally managed to hit it.
I was driving in reverse and therefore could not see the car in front and hit me on the left and right.
The deer took his legs in his hands and disappeared into the bushes, not caring about his wounds.
A hare jumped out onto the road in a suicidal dash. He managed to kill himself at the cost of my new bumper
The pedestrian was running down the road like a wind-up. I had to actively manoeuvre to hit him.
I was driving down the road. Suddenly there were a lot of cars on the right and left. I didn't know where to turn and crashed into the cars in front and behind.
As I went into the left-hand corner I drifted over, hit a vegetable stand (I was sprayed with a hail of flying bananas and oranges!), then knocked over a roadside post box, then I was thrown into the oncoming lane, rammed two parked cars and went under the slope of the road. After that I unfortunately lost control of the car.
My fiancée showed the police at the crash scene everything they could want to see.