Interesting and Humour - page 2226
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English breakfast :
Breakfast in Turkey :
Breakfast in France :
Bahamian breakfast :
Breakfast in Russia :
What happened six months ago reeked strongly of politics. And after the show "reprisals" many have lost interest in this thread.
My posts are within the scope of the topic of this thread.
If you are not interested in them, that's your problem.
I wouldn't want to be like "while you were bullshitting here, I was burning in a tank (c)". But, maybe it makes sense to kill the posts of the last three months and close the thread.
And you and newdigital create a new one - then everything will be fair and without any accusations.
Wouldn't want to be like "while you were bullshitting, I was burning in a tank". But maybe it makes sense to kill the posts of the last three months and close the thread.
And you and newdigital create a new one - then everything will be fair and without any accusations.
Maybe he does, but that is not for you to decide.
In addition, if you find a branch uninteresting, no one bothers you to fill it with interesting content.
Or ignore it altogether.
Maybe he does, but that is not for you to decide.
The author of this thread has spoken out on the subject.
I come here more on the fly than out of interest.
Goodbye.
The author of this thread has been talking about it for a long time.
I come here more on the fly than out of interest.
Goodbye.
- Tell me, how do you feel about Jews?
- Oh, they are such intelligent, talented people!
The Jew didn't listen and asked another German the same question. He replied:
- 'They are the brightest people. We are so sorry for them!
The Jew approached a third German:
- How do you feel about the Jews?
- The lousy Jews! They took all the power and all the money! How I hate them!
- I see you're an honest man. Please hold the suitcase.
The world changed after Eurovision (when the bearded transvestite Conchita Wurst won) ... May 10 will go down in history as a change of era ...
- Yes, son.
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Son, shave off your beard. You walk like a sissy.