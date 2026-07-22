Interesting and Humour - page 581
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That's what I've been observing for a long time, only on their official website. )) It's Boston Dynamics, DARPA. Yeah, there's a lot of people out there doing this kind of development.
http://www.darpa.mil
http://www.bostondynamics.com
http://www.cs.cmu.edu/~bstephe1/
Looks like they're training an army of them. They're still learning how to get around obstacles. It's not bad at all. ))
Funny, but why? It's a well-known fact that the most efficient all-terrain vehicle is the wheeled one. Who finances such expensive children's toys for grown-ups?
Funny, but why? It is already a given that the most efficient all-terrain vehicle is the wheeled one. Who finances such expensive children's toys for grown men?
I do not know. The military probably decided to play robot soldiers. They will sit in helmets near air conditioners and the robot is on the battlefield.
But, for useful purposes, those legs that go up the stairs are very good prosthetic legs. All that remains is to learn how to link them with brain signals. It has even been partially implemented, I think I saw it somewhere. Everything is developing so fast these days.
Although, this (video below) will be enough for someone. ))) Probably used for filming in the movies before. Now it's pretty easy to do with 3-D graphics.
Funny, but why? It is already a given that the most efficient all-terrain vehicle is the wheeled one. Who finances such expensive children's toys for grown-ups?
Funny, but why?
Where are the animals on wheels?
)))
Where are the animals on wheels?
There is no end to Boston Dynamics ' experiments with different kinds of robotic mechanisms, and there is no limit to the developers' imagination. This time, the company has published a video showing an unusual four-legged robot called Cheetah (cheetah in English). The robot is unique in its own way, and its main feature is that it can run impressively fast - at around 30 km/h.
http://robotor.ru/2012/03/11/boston-dynamics-cheetah/
"When I was 14, I dreamed that one day I would have a girl with big tits.
When I was 18 I got a girl with tits, she was in her twenties, she taught me everything in bed, but there was no passion between us.
That's when I decided to find my own passion. I dated a passionate girl at uni, but she was too emotional. Every little thing turned into a terrible drama and threatened her with suicide.
After such a storm, I wanted an easy relationship and started dating a 'party girl'. We had fun with friends, hung out at huts, went to clubs and rock concerts, but from one of the concerts she easily left with my buddy...
So I decided to marry a loyal, homely, stable woman. After graduating from uni I met a very stable girl, but she turned out to be terribly boring. She was totally predictable and never lost her head. Life with her turned into a routine and I decided to marry a girl with a twist.
The girl with a twist turned out to be too @fucked up. She constantly threw herself to extremes, making me feel very happy and very unhappy. She was super energetic, but no ambition, no purpose in life. And she was just plain stupid.
Then I found a smart, ambitious girl and married her. She turned out to be so smart and ambitious that she divorced me after a year and took all the money I had.
Now I'm a wise, accomplished man and I'm looking for myself... a girl with big tits..."
For example, to create an efficient exoskeleton. Who says it's on wheels? Where are the animals on wheels?
I don't remember, I read somewhere long ago about preparation of a lunar rover or some other planetary rover, they tried many variants and settled on the classic wheeled rover. Even now there is an American Mars rover on wheels. There are no animals on wheels, probably because there are no birds with jet engine.