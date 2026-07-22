Interesting and Humour - page 1803

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[Deleted]  

A man with an umbrella has cleared up a traffic jam on Krasnozvezdniy Prospekt in Kiev.

I'd say Man!

 
 

Peter's scientists put a stop to the cat question


 
Dogs are a different matter
 
 
Yoschik:

Peter's scientists put a stop to the cat question


Where do scientists come from in St Petersburg?
[Deleted]  

Mish, what's the answer there? It's time.

Because after the Maidan crackdown I think we will be included in the EU in the afternoon. In the evening at most.

 
alexx_v:

Mish, what's the answer there? It's time.

Because after the Maidan crackdown I think we will be included in the EU in the afternoon. In the evening at most.

Well, as soon as we are included, we will be.
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