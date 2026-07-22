Interesting and Humour - page 1803
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A man with an umbrella has cleared up a traffic jam on Krasnozvezdniy Prospekt in Kiev.
I'd say Man!
Peter's scientists put a stop to the cat question
Peter's scientists put a stop to the cat question
Where do scientists come from in St Petersburg?
Mish, what's the answer there? It's time.
Because after the Maidan crackdown I think we will be included in the EU in the afternoon. In the evening at most.
Mish, what's the answer there? It's time.
Because after the Maidan crackdown I think we will be included in the EU in the afternoon. In the evening at most.