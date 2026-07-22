Interesting and Humour - page 42
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A bloody car accident. The impressionable should not watch.
Iceland may completely ban smoking.
A law submitted to parliament proposes that cigarettes be sold through pharmacies. With a doctor's prescription.
A short course for blondes.