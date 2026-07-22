Interesting and Humour - page 42

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Silent:

Yeah, when they're that age and they're already playing that kind of stuff, I can't imagine when they're older.
 

A bloody car accident. The impressionable should not watch.


 
 

Iceland may completely ban smoking.

A law submitted to parliament proposes that cigarettes be sold through pharmacies. With a doctor's prescription.

 
 
 
 
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