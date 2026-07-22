Interesting and Humour - page 4725

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Aleksei Stepanenko:
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A trend reversal.

The one stepping on the white line is walking on the MA200.

The one on the left has just gone down. The second one came to the stop. The right one decided to catch on at the end of the trend.

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Uladzimir Izerski:

A trend reversal.

Beautifully put

Finally, we've seen the Doll! All four of them pull the invisible strings and pretend they had nothing to do.
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Beautifully put.

Finally we get a glimpse of the Doll! All four are pulling invisible strings and pretending they have nothing to do.

The fifth one stubbornly sits on the trend until it gets stalled.))

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Then there are the roundabouts

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Vladimirskaya Rus
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Yuri Dud and Grand Duchess Xenia Alexandrovna


 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Yuri Dud and Grand Duchess Xenia Alexandrovna


Similar only in perspective.
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And you read it, an amazing woman. Didn't know anything about her before this picture.

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