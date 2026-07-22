Interesting and Humour - page 4087
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Will they also have chips on them?
Of course, what can we do? Firstly, it's for the treasury. Secondly, they'll have to count everyone and do a census of pets.
I have a red-eared tortoise and I have hundreds of grape snails, you know where I live) What to do?
I have a red-eared turtle and I have hundreds of grape snails, you know where I live) What to do?
Nah, I don't know, all I can say is you can't withhold tax from the state. Congratulations on the turtle, just lucky enough to go once, but you run around with snails, they're also prolific and die by the hundreds.
I take a kilo of live weight snails for lunch in the summer, will they charge me with animal cruelty? How do you eat them if they're chipped?
I take a kilo of live weight snails for lunch in the summer, will they charge me with animal cruelty? How do you eat them if they're chipped?
You can't take live ones, apparently.
Well, you'll be buying through the registry now. Right after de-chipping and de-taxing.
Yuri, I'm also breeding cockroaches, mice and snakes. For a nursery, what to do with them ?
Yuri, I'm also breeding cockroaches, mice and snakes. For the nursery, what to do with them?
You can't poison them now (for cockroaches and mice), so hand them over to the state, since it has decided to put things in order in this area.
We are not allowed to poison (for cockroaches and mice), so give them to the state, it is the state's way of dealing with them, since it has decided to put things in order in this area.
Sorry, I have not said it all) There are two more adult tigers and lions, the state will not be frightened? )))
to corrupt officials with the rank of general or higher in one country
a new punishment has been invented:
It's a good idea, but it's dangerous for us to implement it, just imagine, you go to the tax office to register another TARACAN, and all the bosses there don't have hands.
I'm out of shape, that's it, I'm resting before I get naughty...