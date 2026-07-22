Interesting and Humour - page 2932
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Watching the news this morning, drinking coffee... "Billionaire Lebedev wants to sue his manager for 25 million euros"... I switched to another channel and there's a man with speech and facial defects talking about the weather, and the central TV announcers are looking him right in the mouth, and he takes it for granted ... He's probably very rich and has been for several generations ...
I go outside, get on a bus, and there are only two vacant seats - near a girl and near a homeless person.
I sit next to the girl.
The girl moves to the bum and the bum moves to me.
-----------
Good morning.
I sit next to the girl.
The girl moves to the bum and the bum moves to me.
-----------
Good morning.
Mid-life crisis :)
Hmm, that's interesting !
.. I've got to get the human race to download those logs... by God.
Watching the news this morning, drinking coffee... "Billionaire Lebedev wants to sue his manager for 25 million euros"... I switched to another channel and there's a man with speech and facial defects talking about the weather, and the central TV announcers are looking him right in the mouth, and he takes it for granted ... He's probably very rich and has been for several generations ...
I go out, get in a bus, and there are only two vacant seats - near a girl and near a homeless guy.
I sit next to the girl.
The girl moves to the bum and the bum moves to me.
-----------
Good morning.
Meat-eaters often get such a smell from their skin that you'd rather be around a bum than a meat-eater... And the killer part is that such meat-eaters often do not perceive their own aroma in any way. But that's nothing personal, just observations from real life!
And also from Alko-eaters, it also stinks a lot...
And if, Alco-heads are also meat-eaters, oooh ...
The meat-eaters often have such a smell from their skin that they'd rather be around a bum than a meat-eater... And the killer part is that such meat-eaters often don't perceive their own aroma at all. But that's nothing personal, just observations from real life!
Could it be the inevitable consequence of a lack of some substance in vegetarians' bodies?
It's strange, I've never seen any normal people being aggressive towards vegetarians, but it's not the first time I've seen such aggression from vegetarians. Maybe it's an unavoidable consequence of a lack of some substance in a vegetarian's body?
Strange! No aggression, and even warned about it, and yet a classic hypocritical twist on the phenomenon. I'm about to be sued over this!