Interesting and Humour - page 1948

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artmedia70:
No one's talking at all. It's Saturday...
Celebrating.)
 
peripatetikos:
Celebrating.)
Is it a holiday? Or is it a run-up already?
 

the world's biggest hedgehog



 
newdigital:

the world's biggest hedgehog

You could at least stick a pin in his belly to compare sizes. Or at least put a ruler on the same belly. I don't know what to compare it to.
 

New Year's Eve pillar decorations.

 
sumkin75:

New Year's Eve decorating poles.

So the hedgehog already had this alley of festive phalluses piled up here.
 
 
artmedia70:
No one's talking at all. It's Saturday...
..... Why do we eat so much on New Year's Eve?
 

PGMs and children (

 
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