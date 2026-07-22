Interesting and Humour - page 1488
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Iphone 5S for sale, slightly used. No documents or charger. Biometric unlock finger included.
You're kidding, but soon there will be many such ads. Even with the addition of the "fresh".
Explain to me why they put that scanner in the first place.
Shit
In real life, whether it's us where people steal more often or them where, let's face it, they don't need a scanner.
A stolen phone gets unlocked anyway.
It has to be protected from the neighbour in the office when you go to take a coffee. You do not need it for that either, you can get by with graphical passwords.
I do not like the scanner.)
That leaves payments.
Explain to me why they put that scanner in the first place.
Brayed
Explain to me why they put that scanner in the first place.
Brayed
At the collective request of the FBI, FSB, MI6 and Mossad.
Shit, I knew it. MI5's more of an MI5 in that line.
Honestly, I didn't put a number on it. The main thing is the citizens can sleep easy, the enemy won't get through.
The worrying trend is that we are moving at an accelerated pace through universal electronic ID cards (a full transition in Russia is planned for 2030) towards ID chips implanted at birth, into which, for the taxpayers' sole convenience, remote-controlled paralytic capsules (with cyanide for the most advanced) will also be embedded.
also embed remote-controlled paralytic capsules (especially advanced ones with cyanide).