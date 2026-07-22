Interesting and Humour - page 1529

New comment
 

Fucking hell

Vladimir Putin has not ruled out that he will run for president in 2018

He said this while speaking at the Valdai International Forum.

19 September 2013 | 22:01

 
Mischek:

Fucking hell

Vladimir Putin has not ruled out running for president in 2018

He said this while speaking at the Valdai International Forum.

19 September 2013 | 22:01

No surprise there :) Only five years to go
 
TheXpert:
OK, one type, ten types, eleven types, one hundred types...

Well shame on you Andrei, you don't understand the binary system either :)

00 01 10 11

0 1 2 3

 
"What a small world," thought the doctor, prescribing six enemas a day for the traffic cop...
 
Not a lot of water I agree that it is only potable
 
There is a briefing at a regional television station. The editor-in-chief reprimands the journalist:
- How could you write - "Yanukovych said...."? Is he your brother-in-law? You should write "President Yanukovych" or "Viktor Yanukovych....".
To which the journalist replies:
- Yesterday on the news programme Kiselev said: "Obama screwed up..." and a little later "Putin ruined it..."
The editor-in-chief was immediately found out:
- Kiselyov shakes hands with them three times a year. He's allowed....
 
DDDDD:

That's the wrong comment.

So delete it, or are you cheating?

You don't have to, it'll grow on its own.

 
 
Urain:

Well, delete it, or are you cheating on the rating?

I don't need to, it'll grow over time.

Urain:

So delete it, or are you cheating?

Don't bother, it'll grow on its own over time.

I didn't think to delete it. Where are the jokes?

 

DDDDD:

I didn't think to delete it. Where are the jokes?


There are no jokes here, they are forbidden. For the violation immediately ban. That's the way it is.

Pictures, videos are also forbidden to put up if the rating is less than 10,000

For violation of the ban.

1...152215231524152515261527152815291530153115321533153415351536...4979
New comment