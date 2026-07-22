Interesting and Humour - page 1529
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Fucking hell
Vladimir Putin has not ruled out that he will run for president in 2018
He said this while speaking at the Valdai International Forum.
19 September 2013 | 22:01
Fucking hell
Vladimir Putin has not ruled out running for president in 2018
He said this while speaking at the Valdai International Forum.
19 September 2013 | 22:01
OK, one type, ten types, eleven types, one hundred types...
Well shame on you Andrei, you don't understand the binary system either :)
00 01 10 11
0 1 2 3
That's the wrong comment.
So delete it, or are you cheating?
You don't have to, it'll grow on its own.
Well, delete it, or are you cheating on the rating?
I don't need to, it'll grow over time.
So delete it, or are you cheating?
Don't bother, it'll grow on its own over time.
I didn't think to delete it. Where are the jokes?
DDDDD:
I didn't think to delete it. Where are the jokes?
There are no jokes here, they are forbidden. For the violation immediately ban. That's the way it is.
Pictures, videos are also forbidden to put up if the rating is less than 10,000
For violation of the ban.