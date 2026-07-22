Interesting and Humour - page 1470
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it's complicated with the internet, it collapses time/geographical boundaries.
was only asked not to abuse this feature of it.
Test
The test was amusing.)
2 / 22. An aeroplane is standing on a runway covered with perfect ice (friction force is 0). Will the plane be able to take off from this icy runway provided it can take off from an ice-free concrete runway?
the answer is in the test:
Yes An aeroplane, unlike a car, is not repelled by the surface of the ground (ice), but by the air (using propellers/turbines) or a jet stream (jet engine). The landing gear of an aircraft is not connected to the engine and rotates freely, i.e. it does not affect the take-off of the aircraft in any way.
The planet's most famous search engine celebrated its birthday yesterday - it was founded in 1998.
It is now 15 years old, during which time Google Inc. has become one of the most expensive and influential companies on the planet, having started with just $100,000.
1 Originally, Google was called BackRub. Its homepage read, "BackRub is a web robot designed to cross the web."
2. On average, Google has acquired one company each week since 2010.
3. Google's first doodle (often a comic image that replaces the search engine logo on memorable days) was the Burning Man symbol (a burning wooden figure at the festival of the same name). Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin visited this festival in 1998 and published this doodle to let users know: they are out of the office.
4. Google hired its first director, Charlie Ayers, in November 1999. The company only had 40 employees at the time.
5. Ayers went further and became the firm's chief executive, gaining control of a team of 150 employees based in 10 cafes in Mountain View, Google's headquarters.
6. The Gmail interface is available to users in more than 50 languages. These include Welsh, Basque, Tagalog, Malayam, Telugu and Chiroku.
7. Approximately 1,000 Google employees became millionaires after the company went public (IPO) in 2004.
8. One of them was Bonnie Brown, who worked for the company in 1999 for $450 a week.
9. The "I'm Lucky" button, which bypasses the results page and shows the first search result immediately, is estimated to make Google about $100 million in losses annually.
10. Google is hiring goats. In 2009, the company hired about 200 goats to eat grass and fertilize the lawn in front of its headquarters for a week.
11. Google's first official tweet was "I'll be lucky" in binary.
12. Mozilla, maker of one of the most popular browsers, gets almost all of its money from Google. The search engine pays $300 million a year to remain the default search engine in Firefox.
13. Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin own only 16% of the company.
14. That 16% gives them about $46 billion in cash.
15. If Google gets a new employee, they call him "Noogler" (a play on the words new, new and googler). Former employees are called "Xoogler" (the same play, where X is from the word ex).
Think a couple of steps ahead )
Shock video, mother burns daughter alive
18 +
Have a good weekend everyone
Good morning
- Would your wife like that idea?
- Oh, she'll love it! She's probably missed me there so much over the years!