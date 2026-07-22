Interesting and Humour - page 4247
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I have already reported here that there are newcomers in English now, and they are all "qualitatively different" (and coming in droves).
And I also posted here one of their questions here in a branch ("What are terminals?") - maybe the most innocent one.
But now one guy has created a branch(this one) and he is asking - what to do with zipped file, which was sent to him - they told him it's an indicator for MT4.
Should I tell him about MetaEditor? He does not know the word ... I hope he knows the word "chart"... Or maybe he doesn't...
But another example - they ask how you can make a deposit or withdrawal from a demo account (a branch here) ...
Probably just does not know that you can reopen a demo account anyone ... Or maybe he does not know anything ...
There are many examples of this and it is not a joke.
---------------
In short, you are writing articles, discussing technical issues, and we have a lot of people (a lot) who need a long time to explain the basics ...
and then they all go to freelance customers ... Everyone will come to you ...
---------------
I apologize for this post, but when you realize that people are not kidding ... and you see that there are a lot of them every day and more and more ...
And sometimes you just don't know how to answer a very simple question ...
The construction of consciousness and new kinds of astral beasts by man has been possible for a long time, e.g. as a result of various magical actions...
This can be either dark or light creatures, according to the structure of light or dark energy that was used in the creation of the creature in question...
About human consciousness everything is much simpler - there is consciousness which is created from dark matter and there is consciousness from light matter... the spirit particle is always light because it comes from a higher intelligent divine plane...
I have already told you that there are newcomers in English and they are all "qualitatively different" (and coming in droves).
And I also posted here one of their questions here in a branch ("What is terminals?") - may be the most innocent one.
But now one guy has created a branch(this one) and he is asking - what to do with zipped file, which was sent to him - they told him it's an indicator for MT4.
Should I tell him about MetaEditor? He does not know the word ... I hope he knows the word "chart"... Or maybe he doesn't...
But another example - they ask how you can make a deposit or withdrawal from a demo account (a branch here) ...
Probably just does not know that you can reopen a demo account anyone ... Or maybe he does not know anything ...
There are many examples of this and it is not a joke.
---------------
In short, you are writing articles, discussing technical issues, and we have a lot of people (a lot) who need a long time to explain the basics ...
and then they all go to freelance customers ... Everyone will come to you ...
---------------
I apologize for this post, but when you realize that people are not kidding ... and you see that there are a lot of them every day and more and more ...
And sometimes you just don't know how to answer a very simple question ...
Here's a fresh thread - newbies are asking for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 source code.
Do you know what they call MT4 and MT5? Meta4 and Meta5 (they think they should call it that).
:)
Everyone to the freelance garden!
Here's a fresh thread - newbies are asking for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 source code.
Do you know what they call MT4 and MT5? Meta4 and Meta5 (they think they should call it that).
:)
Everyone to the freelance garden!
It may happen that they (newcomers) shuffle around, answering each other silly questions, hiccuping ... And then, bang! And invented something really ingenious.
There are many thousands of them here, they have not read anything and are not burdened with any knowledge. That is, they can invent something really new because they don't know what they can and cannot do...
I remember being shown how chess pieces on the board as a child and then I beat everyone.
And when I really understood a little bit about how to play chess, I started losing straight away.
Here's a fresh thread - newbies asking for the source code of Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.
Do you know what they call MT4 and MT5? Meta4 and Meta5 (that's what they think they should call it.)
:)
Everyone to the freelance garden!
Do you know, according to these newbies (a conversation between two people on Facebook) -
When they open branches here in bulk and others like them reply to them (without your professional participation), then you will understand that I'm not kidding ...
:)
In the meantime, everyone to freelance for advice.
About newcomers in Eng, and they are all "qualitatively different" (and coming in droves) - I've already reported here.
And I also posted here one of their questions here in a branch ("What are terminals?") - may be the most innocent one.
But now one guy has created a branch(this one) and he is asking - what to do with zipped file, which was sent to him - they told him it's an indicator for MT4.
Should I tell him about MetaEditor? He does not know the word ... I hope he knows the word "chart"... Or maybe he doesn't...
But another example - they ask how you can make a deposit or withdrawal from a demo account (a branch here) ...
Probably just does not know that you can reopen a demo account anyone ... Or maybe he does not know anything ...
There are many examples of this and it is not a joke.
---------------
In short, you are writing articles, discussing technical issues, and we have a lot of people (a lot) who need a long time to explain the basics ...
and then they all go to freelance customers ... Everyone will come to you ...
---------------
I apologize for this post, but when you realize that people are not kidding ... and you see that there are a lot of them every day and more and more ...
And sometimes you just don't know how to answer a very simple question ...
Is it decent? That a moderator of the English-language segment goes off on the Russian-language segment and makes them look bad. Or is it a covert attempt to popularise the English-language part by giving links to it. Who needs to click on them, translate-something, for what? Whatever the motivation, it looks rotten, both in the form of mockery behind the back (note that you are not a third-party user, namely the moderator of that segment), and in the form of links to a foreign segment, it is not clear why and who needs it.
Apparently, in another part of the world it is not so popular. To begin with, we need to compare the number of our and their audiences. Compare the number of experienced technicians we have here and how many there are (those who write articles, do more complex coding, help the community). I'm afraid it's much less. It's the local regulars who keep the community local and the amount of content you already have here thanks to them. Which in turn removes some of those questions on the basics you cited. And considering how many bugs they catch, I think the MC, if not a monument, it is high time to help them financially. By doing a simple search, there are more answers to these basics in our segment. Take away our content to the level "like theirs", and remove those basic technicians of this forum, and I'm afraid that we will have similar questions. And would you run to the English section and drop them links to us? It doesn't distinguish the quality of people in terms of intelligence. And it doesn't make someone dumber or smarter.
How can you moderate with such a narrow vision.
Laughing at the fact that you are used to abbreviating mt5 and they are used to meta5 is absurd.
Is it decent? That a moderator of the English-language segment goes off on the Russian-language segment and makes them look bad. Or is it a covert attempt to popularise the English-language part by giving links to it. Who needs to click on them, translate-something, for what? Whatever the motives, it looks rotten, both in the form of mockery behind the back (note that you are not a third-party user, namely the moderator of that segment), and in the form of links to a foreign segment, it is not clear why and who needs it.
Apparently, in another part of the world it is not so popular. To begin with, we need to compare the number of our and their audiences. Compare the number of experienced technicians we have here and how many there are (those who write articles, do more complex coding, help the community). I'm afraid it's much less. It's the local regulars who keep the community local and the amount of content you already have here thanks to them. Which in turn removes some of those questions on the basics you cited. And considering how many bugs they catch, I think the MC, if not a monument, it is high time to help them financially. By doing a simple search, there are more answers to these basics in our segment. Take away our content to the level "like theirs", and remove those basic technicians of this forum, and I'm afraid that we will have similar questions. And would you run to the English section and drop them links to us? It doesn't distinguish the quality of people in terms of intelligence. And it doesn't make someone dumber or smarter.
How can you moderate with such a narrow vision.
The name of the thread is "Interesting and Humorous". Accordingly, posts in this thread, if they do not fall into the category of "interesting" should be treated with humor. :)
And you know, according to these newbies (a conversation between two people on Facebook) -
When they open branches here in bulk and others like them will reply to them (without your professional participation), then you'll understand that I'm not kidding ...
:)
In the meantime, let's all go to freelancing for advice.
In many programs 4/5 is perceived as the same program, only a newer version, exactly the same, but with extra features.
MT5 is perceived as a different programme, because the basics have changed, otherwise it would have been a version of 4. It is logical to ask.
Is it decent? That a moderator of the English-language segment goes off on the Russian-language segment and makes them look bad. Or is it a covert attempt to popularise the English-language part by giving links to it. Who needs to click on them, translate-something, for what? Whatever the motivation, it looks rotten, both in the form of mockery behind your back (note that you are not a third-party user, namely the moderator of that segment), and in the form of links to a foreign segment, it is not clear why and who needs it.
Apparently, in another part of the world it is not so popular. To begin with, we need to compare the number of our and their audiences. Compare the number of experienced technicians we have here and how many there are (those who write articles, do more complex coding, help the community). I'm afraid it's much less. It's the local regulars who keep the community local and the amount of content you already have here thanks to them. Which in turn removes some of those questions on the basics you cited. And considering how many bugs they catch, I think the MC, if not a monument, it is high time to help them financially. By doing a simple search, there are more answers to these basics in our segment. Take away our content to the level "like theirs", and remove those basic technicians of this forum, and I'm afraid that we will have similar questions. And would you run to the English section and drop them links to us? It doesn't distinguish the quality of people in terms of intelligence. And it doesn't make someone dumber or smarter.
How can you moderate with such a narrow vision.
Part of the world (as well as the country we live in) is the same for you and me.
And your thread(this one) is being followed ... If you start to advertise anything third-party there, I'll delete the thread and ban you.
By the way, there have already been complaints about your thread ...
You registered yesterday... and already you have such a strong opinion... are you someone's clone? Or is that how you protect your own thread?
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Your post yours and my this reply will be deleted in an hour or two (to make sure you read my reply).
Part of the world (as well as the country where we live) we have the same.
And I follow your thread... If you start any advertising there of anything extraneous from anyone, I will delete the thread and ban you.
By the way, there have already been complaints about your thread ...
You registered yesterday ... and already you have such a strong opinion... are you someone else's clone? Or is that how you're promoting your own thread?
------------------------
Your post yours and my this reply will be deleted in an hour or two (to make sure you read my reply).
If Einstein comes along and registers on a physics forum, will he be required to start reasoning like an inexperienced person?
That thread was turned into a slag-just by users with experience. I replied there as well. Having explained before with what and who broke the rules of the forum.