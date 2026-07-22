Interesting and Humour - page 2071
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Where is the horror on which shelf?
He's cat-phobic.
Where's the horror on which shelf?
Google, you can't do that.
Mine is even worse... I don't know whether to put in a screenshot or be politically correct...
I guess google will soon learn how to put in .... pi... pi...
instead of the obscene phrases...
like in China.
This year's toys.
What if the snow does fall, but it is collected at night and taken to Sochi...?
The more elaborate the plan, the sillier the reason why it all collapses.
This year's toys.
Great
But there's one question that's been bugging me.
WHY?
Why the hell did they get a dog and not a cat as a pet?
Why do young people need their brains when there is a wikipedia, ready-made answers to the USE and Malevich squares?
Dr Goebbels has already come up with the answers to all the questions for them, decided and decreed.
I watch Kultura, which looks more and more like a reservation, and I don't want to participate in a national herd policy.
- Is this policy working, do you think?
- It is. We're getting ticket refunds for The Cherry Orchard, and the arts council is meeting and seriously discussing why this is happening. OK, I say, let's assume that it's because of us, because of the play, but the performance is as light, short, quick, and not too difficult for the audience as it is. You can understand when both the actors and the audience find Niakrosius' six-hour 'The Garden' difficult. But our two hours? No, it is not because of us, and it is not for nothing that Zakharov, the universal Zakharov, who finds the key to the audience at all times, says frankly today: I don't know what to stage. What do they want, a variety show on stage? Juno - that's a tradition - and The Lioness of Aquitaine with Churikova are running to full houses. No theatre today knows how to take this processed, zombified, in essence, viewer; is it just a sex act? As bitter as it is to admit it, they achieved what they wanted: like Gorin, they stopped bribing the actors - it was easier to buy up the audience.
http://sobesednik.ru/interview/leonid-bronevoi-ya-ne-proch-vernutsya-k-myulleru
Misha, I took my wife to the Opera and Ballet yesterday. The last time we were there was the year before last. For a long time I couldn't figure out why I was surprised, alarmed and worried. Then I realized that we were alone among the older people. No young people at all. Practically. Except for one mother, who apparently got her daughter mixed up and brought her to the opera instead of the matinee. Poor kid. Begged for Father Christmas until intermission. Then they were gone.
And there used to be young people. It's not a good trend.
Even I, a hard-boiled rocker and metalhead, sometimes like to listen to something powerful, operatic. What do they want? "Yo, komon euri badi"? That's it?
Sadly...