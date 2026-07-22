Interesting and Humour - page 3364
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Nah, it's just running on the ceiling.)
The ceiling isn't bad enough without valerian))))
http://investor.moex.com/ru/statistics/2016/default.aspx
Jimmy Lawlor was born in Wexford in the south-east of Ireland in 1967. He worked in the field of graphic illustration, but in the 1990s decided to devote all his time to a career in art. Since then he has exhibited widely in galleries throughout Ireland and is known in England and France. He currently lives and works in Westport.
This is his website - here. And this is him (photo from his twitter account):
Some samples of his work:
(Just a phrase that immediately 'cropped up' when reading one thread...)
The temperature will be above 0 kelvin, there will be wind, the humidity will not be more than 100%
Present.
The temperature will be above 0 kelvin, there will be wind, the humidity will not be more than 100%
Present.
Oh yeah!!!! I'm a sailing enthusiast, not a good sailor who hasn't sunk his ship once. SURGUT 2015.
Is the one who sunk a good sailor?
"Not once" - does that mean that the more he sinks the better sailor?