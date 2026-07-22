Interesting and Humour - page 2240

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Integer:
There used to be something like that, I think it was called 'chushka', but it wasn't a quid pro quo, my parents used to chase me around, so we didn't play it.

Yeah, duds or duds.

But we didn't play with lids, we played with change, and we were chased by the headmaster :)

 

"At first, they played in the parish hall with the crumbs..." (c) Vysotsky

"The Russian game Pristenok.

This game is a money game, belongs to the forbidden and is called in other places eagle and eagle."

Русские народные игры Мужские
  • www.itishistory.ru
Малороссийская игра. На земле чертят крест, который называется раем; вокруг рая или напротив рая выкапывают несколько десятков ямочек; между раем и ямочками делают большую яму, которая называется пеклом (адом). Играющий берет в руки нож и, взявшись за его острие, бросает в землю, чтобы он воткнулся, и всякий раз, как воткнется, он ставит в...
 

This map shows which export makes your country the most money >>>

This map shows which export makes your country the most money
This map shows which export makes your country the most money
  • Simran Khosla
  • www.pri.org
Using data from the CIA Factbook, we labeled every country in the world by its highest valued export, a.k.a. the commodity that makes the country the most money in the global market. Click on any of the maps below to see an enlarged version. Unsurprisingly, much of the world runs on oil, particularly the Middle East and Central Asia. Europe is...
 
barabashkakvn:
The rubber was of different colours and shapes: round in cross-section, square in cross-section and rectangular. The round one was much farther away. If I'm not mistaken the rectangular one was used for rubber-engined gliders.
I remember taking carbide out with my lads after the welders poured the contents of the can with carbide on the ground outside the house. Then we buried it with liquid mud, made a hole with a match on top all the way to the carbide and lit the gas. That was our way of making a volcano.
 
paladin800:
I remember taking the carbide out with the boys after the welders poured the contents of the can of carbide on the ground outside the house after work. Then we would bury it in liquid mud, make a hole with a match all the way up to the carbide, and light the gas. That was our way of making a volcano.
What are the games now? What is the world coming to - the computer (PC, laptop, tablet, smartphone), the Internet (social networks). I saw a group of young people in a cafe - they had a coke and a pizza and then went back to their smartphones.
 
 
barabashkakvn:
What are the games now? What is the world coming to - computers (PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones), the internet (social networks). I've seen a group of young people in a cafe, eating coke and pizza, and then returning to their smartphones.

So he pokes around on his smartphone, and wants to create some kind of application for the same android. He will start to understand it, gain experience, and after a while will go to work at a company that deals with this area. Maybe develop some new Angry Birds, make a fortune. He'll be resting his buns upside down in the Maldives. Yeah, it's a bit of a boring life, but it's all right, too.

 
decanium:

So, he will start playing with his smartphone and want to create some kind of application for the same Android. He will start figuring it out, gain experience, and after a while go to work at a company that deals with this field. Maybe develop some new Angry Birds, make a fortune. He'll be resting his buns upside down in the Maldives. Yeah, it'll be a bit of a boring life, but it's all right, too.

 
Music: The Daydream - I miss you
Film: Reaching for Heaven


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