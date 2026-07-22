Interesting and Humour - page 1939

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C-4:

I am of the same opinion. We can argue until the end of the day and still we can't prove anything to each other.

s.s. Still, if I had to choose a career for my niece/daughter/granddaughter, I would not choose a career as a prostitute or a teacher, but a profession that would make her happy :)

ok :)
 
artmedia70:
Are you sick by any chance, Eugene? I'm worried about the health of our needles...
I'm in a good mood, it's New Year's Eve, but it's a bitch ....... all the snow.
 
Yoschik:
Maybe I would like a new car. But not a Korean.
 
Yoschik:
I'm in a good mood, it's New Year's Eve, but there's a bitch ....... all the snow.
We got a little bit of it back from the VVP. It's been a bit of a mess for a couple of days.
 

Dedicated to the polls. (inaudible)

A man gets into a taxi:

- Where you going?

-Are you fucked?


 
Silent:

Dedicated to the polls. (inaudible)

A man gets into a taxi:

- Where you going?

-Are you fucked?


Shit, I thought I was seeing things. Then I figured out how to highlight it.
[Deleted]  

Ready for winter!


 
peripatetikos:

Ready for winter!

Where are the hats/valves/sleds/ harnesses?
 
Behind the wheel
Приближенные Рахмонова скупали краденые авто — сайт За рулем www.zr.ru
  • www.zr.ru
200 угнанных в Германии машин нашлось в Таджикистане у приближенных местного президента Рахмонова.
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