Interesting and Humour - page 1939
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I am of the same opinion. We can argue until the end of the day and still we can't prove anything to each other.
s.s. Still, if I had to choose a career for my niece/daughter/granddaughter, I would not choose a career as a prostitute or a teacher, but a profession that would make her happy :)
Are you sick by any chance, Eugene? I'm worried about the health of our needles...
I'm in a good mood, it's New Year's Eve, but there's a bitch ....... all the snow.
Dedicated to the polls. (inaudible)
A man gets into a taxi:
- Where you going?
-Are you fucked?
Dedicated to the polls. (inaudible)
A man gets into a taxi:
- Where you going?
-Are you fucked?
Ready for winter!
Ready for winter!