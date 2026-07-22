Interesting and Humour - page 3786
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Artist Philip Kubarev
Generously
P.S. (good thing it's not polonium)
Generously
P.S. (good thing it's not polonium)
Abrozavone's abrogation of thepeltus n ephews
Three drops of doubt in the garden of a neighbouring branch: how deep is really buried the understanding of such questions as "where is consciousness" (or what is it attached to), whether there is a god on Mars, well, etc.
Since some of the material is about the market (don't ask where), the post is here.
1. Physics. Mankind does not know fields without carriers (particles). Worse: it is unknown what gravity is. Moreover: it is unknown what electricity is. The mass of people believes that electricity "runs" from plus to minus, when in fact it is exactly the opposite, just "so it was historically formed". Search for Higgs boson, war for ether have the most direct relation to the problem of consciousness.
a little more complicated than that.
2. Mathematics. What Perelman actually proved.
Since I myself have serious gaps in maths, was looking for the easiest to understand explanation. Answer: our 3-dimensional world is the boundary of the 4-dimensional world. (from the 20th minute).
3. lab.
Objective: to breed a colony of self-developing, self-organising creatures where, potentially, a single specimen of the species can destroy not only the colony, but the entire habitat of these creatures.
What habitat should be chosen so that these creatures are as limited as possible in their actions and do not destroy the world outside their environment?
Maybe the Poincaré conjecture is the case when the formulation of the problem is half of its solution:)
"Poincaré's conjecture goes like this: every one-connected compact three-dimensional manifold without an edge is homeomorphic to a three-dimensional sphere"
Really))
What is "one-connected"?
What is "compact"?
What is a "manifold"?
I didn't write "what is "three-dimensional" because it seems clear, but take your time, about that a bit later.
What is "without edges"?
What does "homeomorphic" mean?
Mathematicians know how to call simple and obvious things in such a way that one cannot understand what they mean...
Now about "three-dimensional". It turns out that the circle drawn on a piece of paper - called a one-dimensional sphere, probably because it can move around it or in one direction or the other. A known to all three-dimensional (in our everyday understanding) sphere - a balloon, by this analogy is called a two-dimensional sphere (the surface though curved, but flat). Hence a three-dimensional sphere (called so) is the surface of a four-dimensional balloon. So here it is necessary to break your brain so that to perceive a balloon as a two-dimensional sphere. And of course to find out everything on the list above. And most importantly - to understand - why is this even a problem?
***
Here's what you get, isn't it? Three-dimensional manifold is homeomorphic to a special four-dimensional object (called a three-dimensional sphere, but in fact it is a four-dimensional object).
It turns out that a sphere is something transitive between different dimensions.
***
I found something else. The point of Poincaré's hypothesis is that space is multidimensional, that's what Perelman proved. It is proved through this dance - a balloon is a two dimensional sphere homeomorphic to a two dimensional plane and correspondingly to a two dimensional circle (probably))), which is a one dimensional sphere and so on in both directions)).
In other words - if there is a space of n dimensions, then there are spaces of n+1 and n-1 dimensions. Is this the case?
The question is - WHY? and WHAT'S the point?
Maybe Poincaré's conjecture is a case where the formulation of the problem is half of its solution:)...
It turns out something like the sphere is something transitional between different dimensions.
Mobius leaf. Infinite, one-dimensional, there is an edge.
Sphere. Infinite, three-dimensional, no edge.
Bagel. Instead of an edge, a transition.
4-dimensional - 4 bagels, specially "interpenetrated"?
ps It's about one-connected and stuff, but simpler.
In general, topology is a hard one. Savvateev himself admitted that some things he cannot represent, he can only prove.
...
In other words - if there is space of n dimensions, then there are spaces of n+1 and n-1 dimensions. Is it so?
The question is - WHY? and WHAT'S the point?
There has to be a time in there as well. hmmm. I'll have to think about it.
Topology. Possible consequences.
There's got to be more time in there. I'll have to think about it.
And the twist is that there is time even on a ball on a piece of paper (we can move along the line) and so in all other dimensions.... So all these dimensions compared to time is kind of just the beginning.
There should still be time. I'll have to think about it.
YYyyyy... If we think that if we draw another line on a sheet of paper, then in relation to the existence of the point that moves along the line of the circle, a new marshut (parallel space) will be drawn for it... And if we draw such lines set (shade circle), then there will be set of parallel spaces interconnected among themselves by one more parallel spaces (but all lines in one dimension) - and the point from one dimension will not be able to perceive this space otherwise... because it is not two-dimensional and cannot move more than in its one-dimensional dimension.... So now we transfer that to a balloon and it all adds up .... I.e. a two-dimensional balloon will wander in infinite number of its parallel spaces and cannot move more than its two-dimensional space, but at the same time a one-dimensional point does not prevent it from moving freely considering all subspaces of its 1-st dimension. But this does not give the one-dimensional point the perception of two-dimensionality..... Now come to us... To imagine a sphere of three-dimensional space is simple, both in the form of a bagel and in the form of a sphere.... The question is what's inside that sphere - the answer is simple... a parallel space that connects the two parts of our space... Unfortunately, we are limited to three-dimensional perception and however far we progress in the dimensions, in fact, there is nothing to prevent a one-dimensional point from recognizing its location in the 100000th of a meter universe, considering all the subspaces... Okay, I'm going to bed.