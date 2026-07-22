Interesting and Humour - page 380
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Don't tell me you're fucked. That only happens in the beautiful songs of the bard's ears. :)
About the cats, you're insulting. I'll sell it to you for $100 for 24 hours. So you can see for yourself and stop slandering. Although slander is always inherently unfounded.
Thank you, I don't need anything from anyone else, not even for a year.
I wasn't going to get you anything.
And just smile, or else you'll turn into an egg-laying bear.
About the cats, you're insulting. I'll sell it to you for $100 for 1 day. So you can see for yourself and stop slandering. Although slander is always inherently unfounded.
You're a total crook.
everyone for 10,000
and for me it's 365x100 = 36,500
Okay, I'm not vindictive. That's why I'm writing everything down.
.
You're a total crook.
everyone for 10,000
and for me it's 365x100 = 36,500
Okay, I'm not vindictive. That's why I'm writing everything down.
recorded
Oh, sorry. It's really expensive for an old acquaintance. Is that your option? - Don't tell me you don't want someone else's, you' ll honestly buy the robot. Make sure it doesn't work and then tell everyone that Ju's a fraud and a crook.
Two friends meet, one complaining to the other about life:
- His wife is nagging him, there's a lot of work to be done, the house is a mess, etc.
The other one tells him:
- I bought an elephant, it is so beautiful, it vacuums, waters the lawn, carries the bags for my wife, and takes the kids for a ride.
The first one asks:
- Sell it.
The other one:
- All right, I'll give it to a friend. Bought it for 30,000, I'll give it back for 20, as a friend.
They meet a week later. The one who sold the elephant asks:
- How's it going?
- Oh, don't ask. Even worse. The elephant is a pest, doesn't do anything, eats, stinks and piles up a metre high. My wife kicks me out of the house, nags me every day.- No, man! You can't sell an elephant with that attitude!
Time to go
Time to go
It's time to go.
And rightly so - it's time to piss off. The sooner all the active members of the 5th column leave, the better.